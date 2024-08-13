UN: Sudan’s crisis reaches catastrophic, cataclysmic breaking point

(MENAFN) The humanitarian crisis in Sudan has reached what the International Organization for Migration (IOM) describes as a "catastrophic, cataclysmic breaking point," according to a report released on Monday. The IOM warns that the situation is dire, exacerbated by famine and flooding, which are adding to the severe challenges faced by millions of people amid the world’s largest displacement crisis. This crisis has been unfolding over 16 months of brutal conflict.



Othman Belbeisi, the IOM's regional director for the Middle East and North Africa, emphasized that without immediate and substantial global intervention, the conditions will continue to deteriorate. He warned that without a coordinated global response, tens of thousands of preventable deaths could occur in the coming months. The situation is described as reaching a critical point, with conditions expected to worsen if the conflict and restrictions on humanitarian access persist.



Famine has been officially reported in the Zamzam camp near Al Fasher in North Darfur, which houses around half a million displaced people. Nearly 97 percent of internally displaced persons (IDPs) are living in areas facing severe food insecurity. Additionally, displacement figures have surged, with over 10.7 million people seeking safety within Sudan. Recent fighting in the southeastern Sennar state alone has displaced more than 700,000 people, many of whom had already been uprooted from other areas.



The crisis is further compounded by widespread flooding, which since June has displaced over 20,000 people across 11 of Sudan’s 18 states. This flooding has disrupted ongoing humanitarian aid efforts. The IOM has called for urgent funding to enhance the humanitarian response and provide essential food, shelter, and health services to those in desperate need. The conflict between the Sudanese army, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, led by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, has resulted in at least 12,260 deaths and over 33,000 injuries since it began in April 2023. Nearly 6.8 million people have fled their homes, either within Sudan or to neighboring countries.

