Terrorists Attack Security Post In Khyber's Tirah Valley: 3 Personnel Martyred, 12 Injured

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a severe attack on a security post in the Tirah Valley of Khyber District, heavily armed terrorists targeted the Adamzai Zangai post, leading to a fierce gunfight that resulted in the martyrdom of three security personnel and injuries to 12 others.

According to sources, the attack occurred at a post manned by both Pakistan Army and police personnel.



Pakistan Army and police personnel. Among the are Havaldar Waheed, Naik Ashfaq, Lance Naik Zawar Hussain, Lance Naik Syed Rasool, Lance Naik Ihsan, Lance Naik Ajmal Raza, Sohail, Nasir Hussain, Umar Jan, Arif, and Sami. A Pakistan Army captain was also injured in the assault.

During the clash, four personnel reportedly went missing. In retaliation, security forces managed to kill four terrorists and injure two others, while the remaining attackers fled the area.

A search operation is currently underway in the region, with security forces pursuing the fleeing terrorists to ensure the area's security.