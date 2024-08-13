Delayed Notification On Minimum Wage Increase Causes Discontent Among Workers In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Peshawar – Despite approval from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, the official notification to increase the minimum monthly wage for workers has yet to be issued, leading to growing unrest among factory workers and daily wage laborers.



Leaders from the Pakistan Workers Federation, including Central Chairman Razam Khan, Press Secretary Jameel Mohmand, and Youth Wing President Ehsanullah, expressed their concerns. They pointed out that the provincial had announced an increase in the minimum wage to Rs. 36,000 in the budget, with the relevant board granting approval.



However, the delay in issuing the official notification is affecting millions of workers across the province. They warned that this delay is accumulating dues for employers, who might find it difficult to pay the lump sum later on.

The labor leaders noted that compared to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the federal and other provincial governments have raised the minimum wage to Rs. 37,000. They urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to revise the wage to match other provinces so that the unrest among workers in the province can be alleviated: "Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, the Provincial Minister for Labor, the Minister for Local Government, and the Secretaries of Labor and Local Government need to ensure that practical steps are taken. Merely announcing wage increases is not enough; implementation is crucial."



They emphasized that the working class deserves a fair increase in their monthly wages. The current state of the economy, coupled with unemployment and rising inflation, has made life extremely difficult for the poor. Many of these individuals rely solely on their daily wages or labor for survival. Therefore, the provincial government must ensure the immediate implementation of its announced decision.

Saqib Hussain, a daily wage laborer, highlighted the difficulties faced by workers, stating that in these tough times, even Rs. 36,000 or Rs. 37,000 per month is insufficient. He questioned the delay in implementing the wage increase after it was announced by the provincial government. "Working long hours for minimal pay is akin to devaluing a laborer's hard work," he said.

Hussain also expressed deep concern over the inability to meet his family's daily expenses, adding that if the wage increase is not implemented promptly, he and other laborers may resort to protests in collaboration with workers' unions. He urged the provincial government to recognize the hardships faced by workers and to fulfill their legitimate demands without further delay.

It's important to note that during the budget announcement, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government declared an increase in the minimum monthly wage from Rs. 32,000 to Rs. 36,000, but this decision has yet to be enacted. Meanwhile, the central and other provincial governments have already issued formal notifications regarding the minimum wage increase for workers.