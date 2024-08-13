Pioneering Philanthropy: Al-Hamid Minerals Leads By Example In Mohmand District

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In the tribal district of Mohmand, Al-Hamid Minerals Company has set a remarkable precedent in philanthropy. Thirteen years ago, during a time of unrest, the company took a significant risk by investing millions to explore minerals in the remote and underdeveloped Ambar region. This venture not only employed hundreds but also initiated a series of welfare activities across all tehsils of Mohmand, setting an example for other companies and mine owners to follow.

Beyond their efforts, Al-Hamid Minerals has extended support to of accidents, natural disasters, patients, and students. The company also played a key role in the construction of an international-standard cricket ground in the district, further contributing to the community's development.

Nazeer Ahmed, the Managing Director of the welfare organization Dard Welfare Foundation, shared a touching story: "I was reviewing a list of destitute families registered with our foundation when a 10-year-old girl approached me, asking for charity wheat to feed her family. She explained that there was nothing to eat at home for her mother and siblings."

The young girl, Suraya (a pseudonym), hails from a poor village in Tehsil Halimzai. With no breadwinner in the family, her mother struggled to support her four children after the father, who had gone to a Gulf country for work, was imprisoned there. Upon verifying the family's dire situation, Nazeer Ahmed reached out to Al-Hamid Minerals. The company's Managing Director, Mir Owais Mohmand, responded immediately, donating PKR 100,000 through the Dard Welfare Foundation. With this assistance, the family purchased five goats, whose milk now sustains them.

Al-Hamid Minerals began its operations in Mohmand in 2011, investing heavily in mineral exploration in the remote Ambar region, where they were fortunate to discover valuable nephrite-the first of its kind in the district. The company pays millions annually in commissions to the Mohmand tribes and taxes to the government.

Each year, Al-Hamid Minerals, through various welfare organizations in the district, provides direct assistance to those in need, covering healthcare, education, and disaster relief. When asked why the company spends millions on welfare after paying commissions and taxes, MD Mir Owais Mohmand stated, "The people of Mohmand are very poor. As we belong to the Mohmand tribe, investing here and helping the people is our way of giving back."

The company's CEO, Haji Hamid Khan, initially helped the people of Ambar by building mosques and continues to support needy individuals across the district. During the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond, Al-Hamid Minerals has been at the forefront, providing assistance to those affected by various accidents and natural disasters.

Additionally, the company has invested millions in positive activities such as sports and educational scholarships.

Nasir Ahmed, former General Secretary of the Mohmand Cricket Association (MCA), praised the company's contribution to sports in the district: "Even during times of unrest, cricket events were regularly held at Shagai Ground. The dream of MCA officials and hardball cricket players in Mohmand was to have a ground of PCB standards in the district, where local talent could rise to national and international levels."

Seeing the welfare work of Al-Hamid Minerals, MCA and local players requested assistance response, Mir Owais Mohmand pledged financial support and equipment. Thanks to the efforts of MNA Sajid Khan Mohmand, the government approved the construction of the Mohmand Cricket Ground at Shagai in Tehsil Halimzai.

With the ground's construction, the first phase saw MCA's 26 PCB-registered teams receive hardball cricket kits worth millions. The second phase included the launch of the Mohmand Senior and Junior Leagues, unearthing many talented players from the district. "My wish is to see a player from Mohmand, like Shahid Afridi or Shaheen Shah Afridi, make it to the national team and bring honor to the district," Nasir Ahmed said.