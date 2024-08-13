Weather Alert: Rain And Thunderstorms Forecasted Across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Peshawar – Several districts across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, have been experiencing cloudy skies for the past few days. The Meteorological Department has now predicted more rain and thunderstorms in the coming days.



According to the Meteorological Department, upper districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Chitral, Dir, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Battagram, Torghar, Buner, Bajaur, Mohmand, and North and South Waziristan, are likely to experience rain accompanied by strong winds.

Also Read: Explosion in Dera Ismail Khan's Gilani Town: One Dead, Four Injured

Rain has also been forecasted for Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Swabi, Kohat, and Karak. The Meteorological Department has warned that the intensity of these rains could lead to flooding and landslides, particularly in the upper districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.



In the last 20 hours, the highest rainfall was recorded in Malam Jabba, with 13 millimeters.

In Peshawar, the maximum temperature was recorded at 34°C, while the minimum temperature was 29°C. Citizens are advised to take precautions in light of the current weather conditions.