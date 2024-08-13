Father And Son Killed In Tragic Truck Accident On Indus Highway In Karak

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Karak – A tragic accident occurred on the Indus Highway, involving a truck loaded with apples, resulting in the deaths of two people.

According to initial reports, the accident took place at the Spinah Mor area due to brake failure. The two deceased individuals were identified as father and son. The father, Shakeel Ahmed, aged 68, was a resident of Peshawar, and he was traveling with his 28-year-old son.

Also Read: 30 Female Scholars Depart for AIT on ADB-Funded Scholarships

Rescue 1122 teams promptly arrived at the scene and carried out the rescue operations, transporting the bodies to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) in Karak.