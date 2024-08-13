NOAA report shows Earth records warmest July ever

(MENAFN) Earth recorded its warmest July ever, according to a report released by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) on Monday. This marks the 14th consecutive month of record-breaking global temperatures. The report indicates that the average global surface temperature for July was 1.21°C (2.18°F) above the 20th-century average, setting a new high in NOAA's 175-year global temperature record.



The extreme heat extended across multiple continents, with Africa, Europe, and Asia experiencing their warmest July on record. North America recorded its second-warmest July. Additionally, while the global ocean temperature was the second warmest on record, a previous streak of 15 consecutive months of record-high ocean temperatures came to an end.



The report also notes that the year-to-date global surface temperature has been 1.28°C (2.30°F) above the 20th-century average, making it the warmest year-to-date on record. Africa, Europe, and South America all saw their warmest temperatures for the year to date. In terms of ice coverage, the Northern Hemisphere had below-average snow cover, and global sea ice extent was notably low, with Antarctic ice coverage being the second smallest on record.



Regarding tropical activity, July saw fewer storms than average, with seven named storms developing globally, which is below the 1991–2020 average. NOAA, a US scientific and regulatory agency, is responsible for weather forecasting, oceanic and atmospheric monitoring, and the protection of marine and endangered species within the US exclusive economic zone.

