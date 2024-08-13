Global Compressor Market Valued At US$ 42.96 Billion In 2023, Projected To Reach US$ 251.23 Billion By 2050

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Compressor market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.82% from 2024 to 2032, Driven by Increasing Demand Across Various Sectors
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global compressor market , valued at approximately US$ 42.96 billion in 2023 is set for substantial growth, with projections indicating a rise to US$ 251.23 billion by 2050. This robust expansion is anticipated at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.82% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.
The Request of this ample Report Here-
This significant growth is driven by escalating demand across multiple sectors, including industrial manufacturing, automotive, and HVAC systems. As industries continue to evolve and expand, the need for advanced compressor technologies becomes increasingly vital, propelling the market forward.
Market Dynamics
Driver: Expanding Industrialization and Urbanization Driving Higher Demand for Compressed Air Systems
The increased demand for compressed air systems is driven by the fast pace of industrialization and urbanization. Globally, over 2 million new manufacturing facilities were established in 2023 thus increasing the need for reliable compressed air solutions significantly. Large-scale infrastructure projects and smart city constructions also contributed to this demand in the compressor market where 1,200 mega projects were launched across the world. In China and India particularly, 800,000 new industrial units were set up as part of their industrial expansion within the Asia-Pacific region. There were also 300 new refineries and processing plants commissioned globally which are key components in oil and gas industry that heavily relies on compressors. Furthermore, growth of automotive sector led to installation of 500,000 new compressor units in manufacturing plants.
Urbanization has also resulted in a boom in commercial real estate, which sees the construction of 1,000 new commercial buildings each year in major cities. These buildings require efficient HVAC systems; hence the increased demand for state-of-the-art compressor market. To meet the needs of the growing urban population, the food and beverage industry installed 200,000 compressors in its processing and packaging plants alone. The global pharmaceutical sector expanded by 150,000 compressor installations due to increased healthcare demands in urban areas. In response to growing urban infrastructure requirements brought about by mining activities, an additional 100 thousand compressor units were deployed within this sector alone. This is reinforced by government programs across 50 countries aimed at stimulating industrial growth which has subsequently led to a rise of three hundred thousand units sold globally.
For more information about the global compressor market and future trends, please contact:-
Key drivers of this market expansion include technological advancements in compressor designs, growing investments in infrastructure, and rising energy efficiency requirements. These factors collectively contribute to the accelerated adoption of compressor systems worldwide.
.Aerzener Maschinenfabrik GmbH
.Ariel Corporation
.Atlas Copco AB
.Baker Hughes Company
.BAUER COMPRESSORS, INC.
.Burckhardt Compression AG.
.Doosan Corporation
.Ebara Elliott Energy
.ELGi EQUIPMENTS LTD
.Gardner Denver
.General Electric
.IHI Corporation
.Hitachi Group
.Ingersoll Rand
.KAESER COMPRESSORS
.Kawasaki Heavy Industry
.Kobelco Compressors
.Mitsubishi Heavy Industry
.Mitsui E&S Group
.Siemens Energy (Siemens AG)
.Sulzer Ltd
.Toshiba Corporation
.Sullair
.Anest-Iwata
.CompAir
.Boge Air
.Other Prominent Players
Indian Players
.Kirloskar Pneumatic
.Crompton Greaves
.Burckhardt Compression India Private Limited
.Bauer Kompressoren India Private Limited
.Indo-Air Compressors Pvt. Ltd
.Anest Iwata Motherson Pvt. Ltd
.Saimona Compressor Limited
Market Segmentation Overview:
By Component
.Equipment / Compressor
.Services
oMaintenance & Support
oInstallation
By Type
.Positive Displacement (PD) Compressors
oRotary Compressors
oReciprocating Compressors
.Turbo/Dynamic Compressors
oAxial Compressor
oCentrifugal Compressors
By Application
.Positive Displacement (PD) Compressors
oAir Compressor
oProcess Gas Compressor
.Turbo Compressor
oAir Compressor
oProcess Gas Compressor
By Lubrication Type
.Oil Free Compressor
.Oil Injected Compressor
By Power Source
.Gas- Powered
.Electric
By Mobility
.Portable Compressor
.Stationary Compressor
By Industry
.Agriculture
.Automotive
.Construction
.Food and Beverages
.Manufacturing
.Mining
.Oil And Gas
.Pharmaceutical
.Energy
.Chemicals
.Others
By Distribution Channel
.Online
.Offline
oEngineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC)
oAfter-Sales Market
By Region
.North America
oThe U.S.
oCanada
oMexico
.Europe
oWestern Europe
U.K.
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Rest of Western Europe
oEastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
.Asia Pacific
oChina
oIndia
oJapan
oAustralia & New Zealand
oASEAN
oRest of Asia Pacific
.Middle East & Africa (MEA)
oUAE
oSaudi Arabia
oSouth Africa
oRest of MEA
.South America
oArgentina
oBrazil
oRest of South America
Download Sample PDF Report@-
About Astute Analytica:
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.
They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Aamir Beg
Astute Analytica
+1 888-429-6757
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
MENAFN13082024003118003196ID1108547950
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.