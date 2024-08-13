Global Compressor Market Valued At US$ 42.96 Billion In 2023, Projected To Reach US$ 251.23 Billion By 2050

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Compressor to Grow at a CAGR of 6.82% from 2024 to 2032, Driven by Increasing Demand Across Various Sectors

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global compressor market , valued at approximately US$ 42.96 billion in 2023 is set for substantial growth, with projections indicating a rise to US$ 251.23 billion by 2050. This robust expansion is anticipated at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.82% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.The Request of this ample Report Here-This significant growth is driven by escalating demand across multiple sectors, including industrial manufacturing, automotive, and HVAC systems. As industries continue to evolve and expand, the need for advanced compressor technologies becomes increasingly vital, propelling the market forward.Market DynamicsDriver: Expanding Industrialization and Urbanization Driving Higher Demand for Compressed Air SystemsThe increased demand for compressed air systems is driven by the fast pace of industrialization and urbanization. Globally, over 2 million new manufacturing facilities were established in 2023 thus increasing the need for reliable compressed air solutions significantly. Large-scale infrastructure projects and smart city constructions also contributed to this demand in the compressor market where 1,200 mega projects were launched across the world. In China and India particularly, 800,000 new industrial units were set up as part of their industrial expansion within the Asia-Pacific region. There were also 300 new refineries and processing plants commissioned globally which are key components in oil and gas industry that heavily relies on compressors. Furthermore, growth of automotive sector led to installation of 500,000 new compressor units in manufacturing plants.Urbanization has also resulted in a boom in commercial real estate, which sees the construction of 1,000 new commercial buildings each year in major cities. These buildings require efficient HVAC systems; hence the increased demand for state-of-the-art compressor market. To meet the needs of the growing urban population, the food and beverage industry installed 200,000 compressors in its processing and packaging plants alone. The global pharmaceutical sector expanded by 150,000 compressor installations due to increased healthcare demands in urban areas. In response to growing urban infrastructure requirements brought about by mining activities, an additional 100 thousand compressor units were deployed within this sector alone. This is reinforced by government programs across 50 countries aimed at stimulating industrial growth which has subsequently led to a rise of three hundred thousand units sold globally. Key drivers of this market expansion include technological advancements in compressor designs, growing investments in infrastructure, and rising energy efficiency requirements. These factors collectively contribute to the accelerated adoption of compressor systems worldwide. 