Sciensus Continues To Extend The Full Range Of Its Services Across Europe

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tina Lupberger

- Tina Lupberger, Managing Director of Sciensus SwitzerlandZUG, SWITZERLAND , August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sciensus , a life sciences business, specialising in patient access, engagement and insight solutions has announced that it is extending the full range of its services to Switzerland.The Swiss office, located in Zug and led by Managing Director, Tina Lupberger , will bolster Sciensus' European offering by adding patient insights to the well-established support network for patients with long-term conditions, rare diseases, and cancer, to give them more control of their medicine and help them achieve better health outcomes.Sciensus has a significant EU footprint, with offices in the Netherlands, Germany, and Switzerland, which are all now part of the drive to extend their digitally enabled real world patient insight offerings internationally.Tens of millions of patient interactions every year are captured through advanced patient apps and digital platforms, allowing Sciensus to gather vital insight into the patient experience and the drivers of medicine adherence. Powered by these interactions, Sciensus develops and deploys innovative patient interventions and support programmes. These generate invaluable real-world insights to enable clinicians and pharmaceutical companies to deliver an elevated patient experience and better health outcomes for patients overall.Tina Lupberger, Managing Director of Sciensus Switzerland, said:“I look forward to working with our global team to drive and deliver digital+ solutions with an all-important human touch, and providing access to medicines for our patients in the EU and beyond. Leveraging my experience of 30 years in the pharmaceutical industry, I am excited to build a world class team who will help us achieve our vision to help each and every patient make the most out of their medicine.”Richard Blyth , Chief Marketing and Product Officer for Sciensus, said:“Tina's experience from leading roles in renowned pharmaceutical companies, both in Switzerland and internationally, will be invaluable in helping us advance our patient outreach and engagement programmes. We look forward to working together to uncover profound insights about how patients interact with medicines in a real-world setting, enabling pharmaceutical companies and healthcare professionals to make faster, more informed decisions.”

Kasia Banas

Teneo

...