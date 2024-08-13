Squaretalk And Loopbridge Collaborate For Deeper Customer Insights

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Squaretalk , a leading contact center software provider, is proud to share a strategic partnership with LoopBridge , a product management copilot aligning products with customers' real needs.

This collaboration empowers businesses with a profound understanding of their clients. LoopBridge's AI algorithms automatically analyze the calls made in Squaretalk's platform, identifying core customer desires, highlighting recurring pain points, and capturing critical feedback to help companies optimize their sales pitch and product backlog.

Connecting LoopBridge with Squaretalk's unlimited call recording storage removes the need to upload files manually, speeds up the analysis, and combines call data with product-specific insights. This shows a more comprehensive picture of how individual functionalities impact customer satisfaction and helps identify unused features.

Additionally, analyzing objections raised during customer outreach can reveal misalignments between product representation and reality, showing areas for improvement and quick corrections in both. Sales call analysis can also provide insights into the market reception of new features or services, allowing for agile changes.

“We are excited to partner with LoopBridge. Any Squaretalk client with outbound campaigns would benefit from truly knowing their customers' motivations and must-haves,“ said Elie Rubin, CEO of Squaretalk.

Liad Itzhak, LoopBridge's CEO & Founder, also highlights the partnership's importance:“Using our powerful AI analytical systems combined with Squaretalk's high-quality communication software will enable companies to focus on what matters most, create real value, and bring the voice of their customers into every decision-making process.”

The integration with LoopBridge is available to all existing Squaretalk clients.

About Squaretalk

Squaretalk is the highest-rated cloud software provider that gives contact centers of all sizes a competitive edge. It enables in-house or decentralized teams to support their current clients and easily reach new ones, improve communication efficiency, and significantly reduce costs and agent turnover. The Squaretalk platform is user-friendly, secure, and designed to meet unique requirements. It seamlessly integrates with 100+ business tools like Salesforce CTI, Zoho Phonebridge, Pipedrive, Hubspot, Freshworks, Freshdesk, Zendesk, Sedric, KeyIVR, and more.

About LoopBridge

LoopBridge is the ultimate product copilot. Its mission is to help companies deeply understand their customers' needs. With statistics showing that 80% of all features are hardly used, LoopBridge aims to dramatically reduce this waste and help regain focus on what really moves the needle for your customers.

LoopBidge integrates with all go-to-market channels such as Squaretalk, Gong, Slack, ZenDesk, Intercom, and many more to provide the best copilot to the product teams.



