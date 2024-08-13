European use of Ukrainian gas storage capacity declines amid Russian assaults

(MENAFN) This summer, European traders have utilized only a small fraction of Ukraine's extensive natural reserves, primarily due to heightened risks and loss of revenue following Russian attacks. Ukraine, which boasts the largest underground gas storage facilities in Europe, had previously offered valuable storage space to EU companies to accommodate excess gas before the winter months. However, recent Russian offensives targeting Ukraine's infrastructure—specifically its gas pumping and storage facilities—have severely impacted this arrangement.



According to a report, the volume of gas stored by European entities in Ukraine during June and July has dwindled to just a tenth of what was stored in the same months last year. Marco Salfranc from the energy group Axpo noted that ongoing Russian attacks on Ukrainian storage facilities significantly increase the risk associated with gas storage in the region.



The EU's overall gas storage capacity is approximately 100 billion cubic meters, which falls short of the bloc’s annual demand ranging between 350 billion and 500 billion cubic meters, depending on various factors such as weather. Last year, Ukraine provided around 10 billion cubic meters of additional storage capacity, with over 2 billion cubic meters already stored by European entities, incentivized by lower storage tariffs. However, despite EU storage facilities reaching 86 percent of their capacity—its highest level this year—there has been minimal new gas pumping into Ukrainian storage this year.



MENAFN13082024000045015682ID1108547928