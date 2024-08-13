RSWM Limited celebrates the story of Resilience, Innovation and Trust with the launch of "For All Reasons, For All Seasons" campaign

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 12 August 2024: RSWM Limited, a flagship company of the esteemed LNJ Bhilwara Group, unveils its new digital campaign, "For All Reasons, For All Seasons". This innovative initiative marks RSWM's enduring legacy of enriching Indian lives through high-quality textiles over the past six decades.

The campaign centres around a short that showcases how RSWM's yarns and fabrics have been interwoven into the daily lives of families for generations. The film portrays a series of emotional journey through various stages of life. From the baby's first steps in RSWM-threaded clothes to a young professional's interview attire, from a couple's tender embrace in soft fabrics to a doctor's crisp uniform, and an elderly widow's cherished memories held in a durable garment, the film portrays how RSWM's threads have been an integral part of diverse experiences.

It further illustrates touching scenes of a brave soldier in a sturdy uniform, embodying the spirit of "Koi himmat deta hai" (Some give courage), a teacher representing "toh koi tehzeeb sikhata hai" (others teach etiquette), a montage showcasing moments from diverse walks of life. The film concludes with glimpses of RSWM's dedicated workers operating large machinery in their factories, emphasizing the human effort and craftsmanship behind every thread. This reminds viewers that each piece of fabric is a result of meticulous work by skilled individuals committed to delivering the highest quality products that touch countless lives across the nation.



Campaign video link -





On the overall journey, Mr. Riju Jhunjhunwala, Chairman and Managing Director of RSWM Ltd, said, “At RSWM, every thread we weave is a proof to our consistent commitment to craftsmanship, innovation, and quality. Over six decades, we have not just manufactured textiles, but woven together the rich fabric of India's cultural heritage. Our journey is defined by a dedication to excellence and sustainability, ensuring that each fabric carries not just threads, but stories of tradition, creativity, and craftsmanship.”



On the launch, Mr. B.M. Sharma, Joint Managing Director of RSWM Ltd, stated, “For All Reasons, For All Seasons’ is more than just a campaign—it’s a tribute to the enduring relationship between RSWM and the global consumer. Our products, ranging from high-quality recycled fibre, synthetic, cotton, and blended spun yarns to denim & knitted fabrics, have been present in different households for generations. This campaign beautifully captures that connection. Our cotton, mélange, synthetic, and sustainable yarns, as well as our greige, dyed, novelty, and value-added yarns, represent the diversity and excellence of our offerings. We are proud of our ability to consistently meet the evolving needs of our customers/clients with innovative and sustainable solutions.”



In addition to celebrating its heritage, RSWM remains committed to sustainability and ethical practices, ensuring that its products uphold the highest standards of quality and environmental responsibility. RSWM’s focus on innovation is evident in its advanced technology and processes, enabling the production of premium textiles that cater to both domestic and international markets.

The digital-first campaign will be rolled out across various platforms, including social media, and the company's website. It aims to resonate with both long-time customers and a new generation of consumers, highlighting RSWM's commitment to quality and innovation in the textile industry.





MENAFN13082024005232011781ID1108547923