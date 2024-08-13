XSET, KSG, and Wolves Esports enter Esports World Cup Club Championship standings – with Team Falcons top

(MENAFN- worldcupfoundation) Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 12 August 2024: Victories for XSET in Fortnite, Xiao Hai for KSG in Street Fighter 6, and Wolves Esports in Teamfight Tactics saw each of Sunday’s champions enter the Esports World Cup Club Championship standings.

Those three teams earned 1,000 points each in the Esports World Cup Club Championship table to enter joint sixth. Saudi Arabia’s Team Falcons – who have 4,160 points – retain their lead at the top with just two weeks of competition remaining.

Korean powerhouses T1, defeated 3-1 in the Teamfight Tactics final by their Chinese opponents, are in second spot having picked up 600 points as runners up to add to the 1,000 points from their League of Legends triumph. Team Liquid, based out of the Netherlands, are third on 1,485 points.

The world’s largest gaming and esports festival, which has a record-breaking industry prize pool of $60 million, saw a total of $2.5 million presented to the competitors at Boulevard Riyadh City during the sixth week of competition.

Street Fighter 6, held at the Qiddiyah Arena within the SEF Arena, saw Chinese player Xiao Hai weep with joy accepting the trophy and the $300,000 main award from the tournament’s $1 million prize pool.

In an all-American Fortnite final at the Amazon Arena, XSET beat Exceed 4-2 to lift the top spot prize of $400,000. Elsewhere, Wolves Esports claimed the main prize of $200,000 at the stc Arena from Teamfight Tactics’ $500,000 prize pool.

The Esports World Cup is the pinnacle of professional esports, running from July 3 – August 25 with 22 tournaments across 21 titles throughout its eight-week duration. The seventh week of competition at the Esports World Cup begins on Wednesday with StarCraft II. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and EA Sports FC 24 start on Thursday.





