Wego Joins UATP Network, Enhancing Supplier Relationships in MENA Region

(MENAFN- Wego) Dubai, UAE, 13 August 2024: UATP, the global payment network that enables organizations to simplify payment processes and expand their payment capabilities, today announced a new strategic partnership with Book on Wego ((BOW), Wego’s premier Online Travel Agency (OTA) platform.

Through this partnership, BOW will extend the benefits of Wego’s global footprint to a broader range of airlines and travel suppliers, ensuring seamless and secure transactions worldwide, thereby increasing efficiency.

“We are committed to helping companies navigate the complexities of travel as well as contributing to the growth and development of the tourism industry,” said Dean Wicks, Chief Flights Officer of Wego. “Being part of the UATP Network helps us boost supplier acceptance while lowering the cost of travel supplier payments across the entire value chain.”

As a UATP Issuer, BOW will open doors to more airlines and travel partners from outside the MENA region, making them accessible to MENA travelers. Thanks to UATP’s streamlined payment solutions, BOW can seamlessly connect with their global network of suppliers. By blending their extensive expertise and robust payments network with a modern, agile delivery model, UATP is empowering the travel industry to reach new heights.

“Collaboration across the airline industry is what supports the continued growth across the entire MENA region. We are eager to work with our trusted partner Wego to leverage the extensive benefits of being part of the UATP Network,” said Karime Makhlouf, Chief Commercial Officer of Royal Jordanian Airlines.

With a user-friendly interface and an extensive network of travel partners including major airlines and leading hotel chains, BOW ensures that travelers can easily compare prices, and make informed decisions for their trips.

“Wego continues to expand its impact as a travel technology leader. Becoming a UATP Issuer helps enhance supplier relations and boost spending power. By leveraging the power of the UATP Network, BOW can create cost efficiencies and drive more value for its travel partners,” said UATP President and CEO Ralph Kaiser.





