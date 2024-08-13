EMIRATES PALACE MANDARIN ORIENTAL, ABU DHABI PARTNERS WITH FATIMA BINT MOHAMED BIN ZAYED INITIATIVE FOR EMIRATI WOMEN’S DAY

(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; 13 August 2024: Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi has partnered with Fatima Bint Mohamed Bin Zayed Initiative (FBMI) to launch a stunning art exhibition celebrating female artistry on the occasion of Emirati Women’s Day. This comes alongside a spectacular programme of culinary delights, wellness packages and day passes from 26 August – 1 September.



Cultural Showcase

The Palace’s unique seven-day exhibition begins on 26 August and seeks to empower local creativity in collaboration with FBMI. Located in the Grand Dome, the showcase will feature Zuleya's exquisite carpets, which are handmade by local artisans, with all profits dedicated to developing underprivileged Afghan communities.



Exquisite Dining Experiences

Guests looking to celebrate Emirati Women’s Day on 28 August can find an array of exclusively crafted menus at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi.



Ladies can savour a lavish levant-style four-course menu, including a delightful welcome mocktail and a single rose at Lebanese Terrace, priced at AED 395 per person. Furthermore, discover Italian elegance at Talea, offering a sophisticated dining experience priced at AED 450 per person.



Elsewhere, Episodes offers a weekly Emirati Ladies Night with an indulgent menu of pastries, teas and coffees every Wednesday. Standard and gold packages are available, priced from AED 150 per person.



Tranquility and Relaxation

From 26 August – 1 September, The Spa by Mandarin Oriental is launching a themed Emirati Women’s Day wellness series. Ladies can experience an exquisite retreat inclusive of three treatments, including Le Hammam Maroc, Meso Infusion Hydrafacial and Bastien’s Duo Treatment priced at AED 1,935.



On the day itself, the resort welcomes guests to relax by the pool and participate in a group sound-healing class at 4:00pm. Priced at AED 300 per person, ladies can book one day pass and receive another complimentary, with dining credit worth AED 100. Even better, the newly-opened Kids Palace will keep the little ones entertained with a series of empowering activities on 28 August followed by a magical movie night. Ladies can also enjoy a range of water sports, including a one-hour private speedboat tour priced at AED 910 and a 15-minute donut ride priced at AED 160.





