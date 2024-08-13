SANS Inks Deal To Increase Airports Capacity

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Riyadh: The Saudi Air Navigation Services Company (SANS) and British company NATS signed a cooperation agreement aimed at increasing the capacity of airports.

The agreement builds on the two companies' strategic relationship and supports the achievement of mutual goals, aligning with SANS's strategy to optimize Saudi airspace and increase the sector's capacity.

The agreement was signed by CEO of SANS Eng. Abdulaziz bin Salem Al-Zaid and CEO of NATS Martin Rolfe in the presence of General Authority of Civil (GACA) President Abdulaziz Bin Abdullah Al-Duailej.

Al-Zaid emphasized that the company is keen on establishing strategic partnerships with global companies and expanding its partnership scope to contribute to realizing the targets of the Saudi Vision 2030.

He also said that the company seeks to enhance the runway capacity to meet the continuous growth in air traffic and passenger numbers at the Kingdom's airports. He said SANS increased runway capacity by 46pc last year and aims to achieve a 100pc increase by 2030.

