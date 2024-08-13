Etihad To Resume Services To Nairobi

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Abu Dhabi: UAE's flagship carrier, Etihad Airways, announced it will resume flights to Nairobi, Kenya, starting December 15. Seats are now on sale, the airline said in a statement.

Etihad Airways will fly nonstop four times a week between Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport (AUH) and Nairobi Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (NBO).

Lena Havia, Etihad's Vice-President and Scheduling, said,“We are pleased to resume flights between Abu Dhabi and Nairobi this winter. We are grateful to the Kenyan and UAE authorities for the authorization to resume flights and thank our passengers who are eager to use this popular route for their patience.”

Etihad Airways stopped operating flights on the route in 2020 amid the pandemic.

Last year, Dubai carrier Emirates signed an interline agreement with Kenya Airways using Nairobi as the gateway to destinations.

-B