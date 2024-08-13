Reena Rahman, New Senior Vice President Of Fitsair
Date
8/13/2024 4:33:06 AM
(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)
Dhaka: Sri Lanka's first and only private low-cost airline FitsAir appointed Reena Abdul Rahman as the new Senior Vice President of Operations, Service Delivery and Reforms on August 5.
Reena boasts an illustrious career of 24 years in the Aviation industry. She brings a wealth of experience in flight, hub and ground operations as well as airline management and travel trade, said FitsAir in a release.
The aviation veteran has a successful track record of working at Qatar Airways, Air Arabia, Air India, SalamAir and Al Hind Group of Companies.
It may be mentioned here that Fits Aviations (Pvt) Ltd is part of Sri Lanka's privately owned Aberdeen Holdings.
MENAFN13082024000163011034ID1108547871
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.