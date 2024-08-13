Reena Rahman, New Senior Vice President Of Fitsair

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Sri Lanka's first and only private low-cost airline FitsAir appointed Reena Abdul Rahman as the new Senior Vice President of Operations, Service Delivery and Reforms on August 5.

Reena boasts an illustrious career of 24 years in the industry. She brings a wealth of experience in flight, hub and ground operations as well as airline management and trade, said FitsAir in a release.

The aviation veteran has a successful track record of working at Qatar Airways, Air Arabia, Air India, SalamAir and Al Hind Group of Companies.

It may be mentioned here that Fits Aviations (Pvt) Ltd is part of Sri Lanka's privately owned Aberdeen Holdings.

