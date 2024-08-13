Dubai Predicts 100 M Annual Passengers By 2027

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dubai: Dubai airports CEO Paul Griffiths anticipates reaching 100 million annual by 2027, despite current global aircraft issues.“We expect these challenges to be resolved by late 2026 or early 2027,” Griffiths told Gulf News, stressing that delays in aircraft deliveries have hampered airline capacity.

The confidence comes after Dubai International Airport (DXB) announced a record 44.9 million passengers in the first half of 2024, with a forecast of 91.8 million for the entire year, exceeding the 2018 record.

To deal with rising traffic, Griffiths announced intentions to relocate some activities to Dubai World Central (DWC). With DXB reaching capacity, DWC, which has a current capacity of 30 million passengers, will play an important role. Detailed plans for a $35 billion terminal at DWC are currently underway, with a focus on providing excellent customer experience while avoiding frequent design errors.

Dubai International Airport is also undergoing considerable refurbishment, including the addition of facility 2 and upgrades to the Arrivals facility. The Dubai International Hotel will undergo rebranding, and new technology, such as improved baggage screening equipment, will be implemented. Despite regional geopolitical tensions, DXB is resilient, with significant markets in India, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom.

