Fitch Ratings downgrades Israel’s rating to ‘A’ from ‘A+’ with negative outlook

(MENAFN) Israeli media reported on Monday that Fitch Ratings has downgraded Israel's credit rating from "A+" to "A", citing the escalating geopolitical risks amid the ongoing war in Gaza. Fitch Ratings maintained a "negative" outlook for Israel, according to a news agency.



In his initial response, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich commented that the downgrade of Israel's credit rating due to the war, its consequences, and geopolitical risks was "natural." He further stated on the "X" platform that "Israel is engaged in an existential conflict, the longest and most economically burdensome in its history, unfolding on multiple fronts simultaneously."



Smotrich expressed confidence that "once we win the war, restore security, and implement a responsible budget, the credit rating will improve again." On Monday, the shekel dropped by as much as 1.7 percent against the dollar, and the Tel Aviv stock market closed with losses exceeding 1 percent, as investors grew increasingly concerned about a potential attack on Israel.



Fitch warned that escalating tensions between Israel, Iran, and its allies could lead to substantial additional military expenditures, damage to infrastructure, and disruptions to economic activity and investment. The agency anticipates that the Israeli government will permanently increase military spending by around 1.5 percent of GDP compared to pre-war levels as the country strengthens its border defenses.



"Public finances have been impacted, and we project a budget deficit of 7.8 percent of GDP in 2024, with debt remaining above 70 percent of GDP in the medium term," Fitch noted. The country's debt is expected to continue rising after 2025 if military spending and economic uncertainty persist.

MENAFN13082024000045015839ID1108547842