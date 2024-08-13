(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TOKYO, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bunraku is one of Japan's representative traditional performing arts, refined over its 300-year history. This fall, its first American performance produced by the National Theatre, operated by the Japan Arts Council, will be held in Washington DC, New York, Los Angeles, Fairfield (CT), and Houston.

*Photo credit

"Sonezaki Shinju (The Love Suicides at Sonezaki)" (from BUNRAKU 1st SESSION) Photograph: OGAWA Tomoko

Bunraku combines "tayu"

narration and expressive, live "shamisen" music with the lifelike movements of puppets, with each puppet operated by three puppeteers.

It's not just a puppet show for kids but rather a sophisticated art form aimed at adult audiences. The stories in Bunraku often blend real historical events with fictional elements and delve into the complexity of human emotions.

USA tour of Bunraku

The performance in the U.S. will include two climactic scenes from classic Bunraku repertoire: "Date Musume Koi no Higanoko"

(Oshichi, the Greengrocer's Daughter)

and "Sonezaki Shinju" (The Love Suicides at Sonezaki), along with an additional demonstration to introduce audiences to the techniques of Bunraku. In addition, a separate workshop will be held to provide a closer look at Bunraku puppetry and give participants an opportunity to operate puppets themselves.

Of special interest for the U.S. tour production, the stage backdrop for "The Love Suicides at Sonezaki" will be animated footage based on original drawings by OGA Kazuo, who has worked on background art for animated films such as "My Neighbor Totoro," "Princess Mononoke," "In This Corner of the World," and other internationally-renowned works. This unique fusion of Japanese anime, which has many fans worldwide, and traditional performing arts is sure to delight audiences.

The tour is organized by Japan Society in New York City and supported by the project "Japan Cultural Expo 2.0."



Tour schedule (tickets available at each respective venue website):

September 28: Aratani Theatre (Los Angeles)



October 1: Fairfield University (Fairfield, CT)



October 3-5: Japan Society (New York)



October 8-9: Kennedy Center (Washington DC)



October 12: Jeannette & L.M. George Theater (Houston)

