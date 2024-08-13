Rabbit R1, The Consumer AI-Native Pocket Companion, Expands Availability Across The UK And European Union

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New r1 orders globally are now within three business days

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AI startup rabbit inc. announced that r1, a first-of-its-kind AI-native device that puts easy access to the industry's most advanced consumer AI models in your pocket, is now available across the European Union and the United Kingdom. In addition, rabbit announced that all new r1 orders globally will ship within three business days.



r1 is rabbit's first hardware product and has made waves in the consumer as the best-selling and most-used native AI device to-date, with more than 100,000 devices sold. One-third of r1 devices sold to-date have been purchased in Europe. Customers have discovered a wide variety of helpful use cases to improve their daily lives with AI, from deciphering complicated parking and road signs, and getting important gardening tips using the AI-powered rabbit eye camera, to translating conversations in real-time and generating healthy recipe ideas with access to leading large language models (LLMs).

r1, rabbit OS and rabbithole – a personalized AI agent experience from end to end

Running on a personalized operating system, r1 is the only consumer AI device that gives users quick and affordable access to the leading AI models in one device, including LLMs from ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Anthropic. Combining custom-built software with sleek hardware designed in collaboration with renowned design firm Teenage Engineering, r1 is an on-the-go curiosity catcher, a journal you write with your voice, an encyclopedia at your fingertips, a recorder that summarizes your every thought, a pocket translator, and a reason to bring friends and family together. Each user can manage their personalized history and supported online services in rabbithole, the accompanying secure cloud hub and "brain" of the user's personal AI assistant. Take a look at our use cases to learn more about how r1 offers a new and useful AI-native experience.



Commitment to constant improvement for a better user experience

Since launching r1, rabbit has demonstrated its community-focused approach to ensure a fast feedback loop between its consumers and engineers, continuously and rapidly improving and adding more value to r1 through regular software updates based on user feedback. The new "beta rabbit" feature, introduced in July, enables r1 to provide significantly smarter answers to more complex queries. A number of other key updates have also made r1 more useful and delightful, including global memory recall, which personalizes responses in relation to a user's rabbithole journal content; Wolfram|Alpha integration, which provides users with increased accuracy in computational queries related to mathematics, science, technology, society, and culture; and Magic Camera, which turns photos taken by r1 into creative AI-generated images. While there are currently some regional limitations in Europe, including availability of certain connected apps and additional operating languages, the product is vastly more capable than it was at launch, with new improvements and features added through regular over-the-air (OTA) and cloud updates. This cadence will also apply to Europe as the team continues to listen to feedback and rapidly apply it to the user experience.



"r1 was designed from day one to be a global device, and we want to deliver it to every corner of the world," said Jesse Lyu, Founder and CEO of rabbit. "We're very encouraged to see the existing appetite for r1 in Europe already as we pave the way in this new category of AI-native products."

Built around security from day 1 and constantly becoming stronger



rabbit designed the architecture of rabbit OS with security and privacy at the core. "The most important thing we do at rabbit is earn and protect customer trust. This is something that everyone, not just the security team, is charged with when they join the company," said Matt Domko, Head of Security at rabbit. "We're actively taking steps to consistently improve our security program on a daily basis."

To keep up with the fast pace of rabbit's software updates and growing set of consumer use cases, rabbit regularly works with credible third-party security partners to test the resilience of its system and ensure consumers' privacy and information security are effectively protected. Learn more about the company's recent penetration test in this blog post .

r1 only listens when the user presses the physical push-to-talk button to interact with the device, and its rotating camera defaults to a position that physically blocks the lens unless the user explicitly requests it. rabbit also implemented a vulnerability disclosure program (VDP) in May to encourage researchers, developers, and the general public to submit vulnerabilities in a responsible manner.

rabbit r1 is available today across the entire European Union (excluding Malta) and can be purchased at . It costs $199 with no subscription necessary; please refer to the website for current local prices in the UK and Europe. New orders globally will also be processed and shipped within three business days.



About rabbit

rabbit inc. is an AI startup developing a personalized operating system (OS) through a natural language interface and dedicated, affordable consumer hardware to host the OS. The OS, called rabbit OS, is capable of understanding complex user intentions, operating user interfaces, and performing actions on behalf of the user.

The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, and was founded by a group of researchers, engineers, and repeat entrepreneurs with extensive experience in shipping AI hardware products and operating high-performance computing (HPC) clusters to train large AI models. A two-time Y Combinator alumnus, rabbit's Founder and CEO, Jesse Lyu, previously founded Raven Tech, a startup that pioneered conversational AI operating systems. rabbit raised over $59m in funding to date from investors including Khosla Ventures, Sound Ventures, and Synergis Capital.