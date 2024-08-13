Sweden $33.6 Billion E-Commerce (B2B, B2C, C2C, C2B) Market Forecasts 2024-2029

Rising demand for cash-less payments is expected to grow the e-commerce market

Swedish consumers make purchases more frequently by using a card or internet banking apps instead of cash. The use of cards as a payment method has increased over time. Several fintech companies have made it easier to shop online by offering easy payment checkout. For instance, SoftBank-backed Swedish fintech giant Klarna offers solutions where one can pay via online bank or through invoice while purchasing online.

Internet banking has expanded very rapidly in Sweden. Furthermore, big tech companies in Sweden, such as Apple and Google, offer digital payment methods like Apple Pay and Google Pay, which are connected to the customer's credit and debit card. These digital payment methods make it possible to pay using a mobile phone. Thus, increasing payments through cashless methods will drive the e-commerce market growth in upcoming years.

Growing Mobile commerce (M-Commerce) is supporting the e-commerce market

The increasing use of smartphones and tablets has fueled the growth of mobile commerce in Sweden. E-commerce platforms with mobile-friendly interfaces and dedicated apps cater to consumers who prefer shopping on their mobile devices.

Factors contributing to the increasing trend of shopping through online stores are lower prices, better offers, avoiding physical contact, greater product ranges, and good return-exchange policies. According to data from the International Trade Administration In 2021, 17.3 percent of online shopping was spent on services ($3,8 bn), 22.2 percent on travel ($4,9 bn), and 60,5 percent on goods ($13,5 bn).

Efficient logistics and reliable delivery services are crucial aspects of the e-commerce experience in Sweden. Customers often prioritize fast and secure delivery options. Common e-commerce categories in Sweden include fashion and apparel, electronics, home goods, and beauty products. Thus, the increasing preference among Swedish people for buying goods through online mediums rather than from physical stores is driving the growth of the e-commerce market in the region.

Market Restraints:

Regulatory Compliance

E-commerce businesses in Sweden must adhere to various regulations, including consumer protection laws and data privacy regulations. Navigating these regulatory requirements can be complex, and failure to comply may result in legal issues or loss of consumer trust.

Sweden has to abide by the regulations made by the EU for the e-commerce market one of which is The Digital Services Act (DSA) and the Digital Market Act (DMA). DSA made it mandatory for all online platforms to publish their number of active users by 17 February 2023.

DSA coming into effect will add extra operation costs for companies and make the market tough for small companies. Although such compliance will help to generate long-term trust among customers.

Sweden's e-commerce market is segmented by type into B2B, B2C, C2C, and C2B

Sweden's e-commerce market is segmented by type into B2B, B2C, C2C, and C2B. B2B e-commerce involves online transactions between businesses, where one business sells products or services to another business.

It is crucial for the procurement of goods and services for businesses. B2C e-commerce involves transactions between businesses and consumers. C2C involves individual consumers who sell products or services directly to other consumers through online marketplaces or platforms. C2B involves individual consumers offering products, services, or information to various businesses.

