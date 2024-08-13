Jobma And Manatal Innovate The Future Of Recruitment With AI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jobma and Manatal join forces to create a seamless and efficient recruitment experience with AI for businesses worldwide.

- Krishna KantMINNETONKA, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jobma, an AI video interviewing , today announced its new integration partnership with Manatal 's next-generation AI recruitment software. Manatal is used by hiring teams and recruitment agencies to source and hire candidates faster.Jobma says its integration with Manatal's comprehensive talent acquisition suite simplifies complex hiring practices in the industry - allowing recruiters to focus on strategic initiatives rather than administrative tasks. Recruiters will be able to assess candidates efficiently with Jobma's ethical AI solution, evaluate interview results, and collaborate without needing to switch platforms.Manatal's advanced automation and AI-powered recommendations perfectly align with Jobma's AI capabilities, creating a more efficient and standardized hiring experience.The integration of Jobma and Manatal will enable organizations to:- Streamline the hiring process from sourcing to onboarding- Improve candidate experience through a more engaging and efficient application process- Make data-driven hiring decisions based on AI-powered insights- Increase hiring efficiency and reduce time-to-hire"We are thrilled to partner with Manatal to create a truly powerful AI recruitment process," said Krishna Kant, Managing Partner at Jobma. "By combining Jobma's AI-driven video interviewing with Manatal's comprehensive talent acquisition suite, we are confident in our ability to redefine the hiring process and deliver exceptional value to our customers."The partnership between Jobma and Manatal marks a significant milestone for both companies, bringing together two innovative AI platforms in the industry to deliver an unmatched hiring experience for HR teams and recruitment agencies.About ManatalManatal is an AI recruitment software designed to source and hire candidates faster. Tailored for HR teams, recruitment agencies, and headhunters, Manatal was built with the vision of democratizing recruitment software, and the mission to transform the way companies recruit on a global scale.About JobmaJobma is an innovative AI video interviewing platform trusted by companies across the globe. With Jobma, organizations can screen candidates using one-way video and audio interviews, and coding assessments, and collaborate with their teams, all in one place. Jobma's customers love it for its easy-to-use interface and robust integration support. Jobma is SOC 2 Type II certified, and GDPR and CCPA compliant ensuring the highest level of security and privacy for its users' data.For more information about Jobma and integrations, visit or contact ...Jobma - 13911 Ridgedale Drive, Suite 230 Minnetonka, Minnesota 55305, United States

Abhishek Dhaiya

Jobma

+1 669-777-3374

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube