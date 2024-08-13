Future FM Partners With IFMA To Unite Industry Leaders At The Premier FM Event In The MEASA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Future FM highlights the facility management industry's digital transformation, driven by broader urban development goals

Future FM takes place on 26-28 November 2024 at Dubai World Trade Centre alongside, LiveableCitiesX, GeoWorld and Big 5 Global

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- .First-of-its-kind, Future FM event combines with International Facility Management Association to highlight digital transformation, driven by broader urban development goals.Two-day IFMA Global – Middle East Summit to host thought leadership presentations, interactive panel discussions, and case studies from the industry under four key themes.Regional and global industry leaders from Dubai Holding, IFMA, BARWA Real Estate, FMTECH, among others come together to curate the summit programme.Future FM takes place on 26-28 November 2024 at Dubai World Trade Centre alongside, LiveableCitiesX, GeoWorld, and Big 5 GlobalThe Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region is witnessing a growth in demand for facility management (FM) services, primarily fueled by a multitude of construction, infrastructure and energy projects. The sector is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.78% increasing from $53.7 billion in 2024 to $74.6 billion by 2029. Tapping into these lucrative opportunities, industry leaders, professionals and innovators will come together at Future FM, the region's premier event for the industry.Redefining facilities management and addressing the transformative shift within the industry, Future FM is set to showcase products, services and solutions across product sectors including technologies, intelligent buildings, integrated FM, asset management and health, safety & security management. First-of-its-kind, the event fills a significant gap in the FM sector: digital transformation in the sector, driven by innovation and new technologies to improve efficiency, sustainability and resilience, contributing to healthier, more liveable cities. With the rise of master developments in the region, the commitment to excellence from the FM community is crucial for creating vibrant community environments where everyone can thrive.Within Future FM, senior industry leaders will attend the region's first IFMA Global – Middle East Summit, co-hosted by the International Facility Management Association (IFMA), the world's largest and most widely recognized association for facility management professionals, and dmg events, a leading international events organizer with a presence in over 30+ countries and organizing more than 100+ events each year.Commenting on the summit and the impact it aims to create in the industry, Lara Paemen, Managing Director of IFMA EMEA, said:“We are delighted to be a part of Future FM, hosting our first-ever IFMA Global – Middle East Summit. IFMA events are world-renowned as the gold standard in FM and workplace education, helping professionals adapt to emerging trends and lead positive change in their organizations. We're excited to bring FM insights and perspectives to decision makers in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, as the partnership between construction and facility management professionals is essential to creating and sustaining smart, safe, resilient built environments in cities worldwide.”Highlighting the collaboration with IFMA, Josine Heijmans, Senior Vice President of dmg events said: "Our partnership with IFMA in supporting conversations around the development of the facilities management industry is a significant step forward. This summit will provide a platform for industry stakeholders to share best practices, explore synergies and provide practical solutions to drive the sector's growth and advancement.”According to the Global FM Impact Report, the region possesses one of the most mature FM markets, characterized by its low in-house provision and high integrated facilities management (IFM) penetration at 9%. Additionally, the Middle East boasts a high level of digital maturity and is among the most advanced in sustainable FM practices. As the region diversifies its economy and invests in large-scale developmental projects, FM solutions are crucial for ensuring operational efficiency, sustainability and the well-being of urban populations. The Global FM Impact Report is produced by Global FM, a group of leading FM associations, including IFMA.The two-day summit will host thought leadership presentations, interactive panel discussions as well as present case studies from the industry under four key themes. These include sustainability and green building practices, technological integration and innovation, the impact of AI in FM and urbanization and infrastructure development.Day 1 of the summit will feature high-level sessions where experts and FM leaders will share their insights and discuss the future of facilities management, emphasizing the importance of circular economy in the industry. Day 2 will offer practical sessions, giving attendees the opportunity to gain hands-on experience and practical knowledge.The focus on sustainability and green building practices necessitates that facilities management prioritize energy efficiency, carbon footprint reduction and the implementation of eco-friendly initiatives.“The integration of advanced technologies such as IoT, AI and smart building systems is revolutionizing the FM sector. Professionals will get an opportunity to stay updated on these innovations by attending the summit,” added Paemen.The summit programme is exclusively curated by an eight-member committee of industry experts and leaders, comprising Shukri Habib, Facilities Management Instructor, Consultant, Certified Facilitator of Training and Managing Director, QualiServ Facility Management; Soud Al Dolaimi, Development Manager, BARWA Real Estate; Bradley Robbins, Chief Business Performance Officer, FMTECH; Dr. Mahmoud Mawed, General Manager, ETA Facilities Management; Fadi Alshakhshir, Group Facility Management Director, Dubai Holding; Prof. Dr. Matt Tucker, Director of Research at IFMA, Professor of Workplace and Facilities Management, LJMU Founder, Connective Thought; Lara Paemen, Managing Director, IFMA EMEA; and Becky Crayman, Content & Awards Director, dmg events.Future FM will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 26-28 November 2024, hosting IFMA Global – Middle East Summit on 27-28 November. For more information about the event and the summit, visit:About Future FMAt the forefront of digitalization, Future FM prioritizes innovation and leverages cutting-edge technologies to improve efficiency, sustainability and resilience of facilities and enhance the lives of residents and visitors across the region. Co-located with LiveableCitiesX and GeoWorld, the event enables FM professionals to optimize resource allocation, automate repetitive tasks and boost overall effectiveness in managing facilities.Running from 26-28 November 2024, Future FM also features a high-level summit steering conversations around the industry's evolution into a more sustainable and technologically advanced ecosystem. For more information, visit:About IFMAIFMA is the world's largest and most widely recognized international association for facility management professionals, supporting 24,000+ members in more than 100 countries. This diverse membership participates in focused component groups equipped to address their unique situations by region (136 chapters), industry (16 councils) and areas of interest (six communities). Formed in 1980, IFMA certifies professionals in facility management; conducts research; provides educational programs, content and resources; and produces World Workplace, the world's largest series of facility management conferences and expositions. For more information, visitAbout IFMA EMEAIFMA EMEA operates under the IFMA umbrella but with headquarters in Brussels, it is dedicated to serving the needs of our local chapters and regional members. The focus is on building strong FM communities by providing regional programs in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, with respect for the local differences. IFMA EMEA partners with industry-related stakeholders and associations in this region and will further develop relations with the European Commission and relevant institutions to have an impact on policy makers. For more information,About dmg eventsdmg events is a leading organizer of face-to-face events and publisher of trade magazines and information services. Our aim is to create dynamic marketplaces to connect businesses with the right communities to accelerate their growth in today's rapidly evolving landscape.With a presence in over 30+ countries and organizing more than 100+ events each year, dmg events is a global leader in the industry. Attracting over 425,000 attendees and delegates annually, we organize events in the construction, hospitality, food & beverages, interiors & design, energy, coatings, entertainment and transportation sectors.To better serve our customers, dmg events has offices in 10 countries including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, the UK, Canada, and Singapore. By being on the ground, we can better understand market needs and nurture relationships to create unforgettable experiences for our attendees.Our flagship events include Big 5 Global, The Hotel Show, INDEX, ADIPEC and Gastech. For more information visit . Founded in 1989, dmg events is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT, ).The IFMA Global – Middle East Summit promises to be a comprehensive experience designed to inspire, inform, and connect the FM community, promoting best practices, facilitating networking, supporting regional development, and enhancing professional growth.

