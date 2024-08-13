Independence Day 2024 Long Weekend Plans: Airbnb Reports 340% Surge In Domestic Travel Searches; Read Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Goa, Lonavala, Puducherry, Mumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi, and Udaipur are the most popular locations. The statistics revealed a 340% year-on-year surge in domestic searches for Airbnb stays over the Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan long weekends.

As India prepares for Independence Day and the Raksha Bandhan long weekend, Airbnb's newest search data show a huge increase in interest. Indian visitors enthusiastically plan domestic and foreign travels to take advantage of the prolonged holiday.

The most preferred destinations are Goa, Lonavala, Puducherry, Mumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi, and Udaipur, suggesting a strong predilection for beach vacations, hill stations, and cultural centres.

Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb's General Manager for India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, stated, "We are happy to see such strong interest in domestic travel. This growth reflects tourists' desire to reconnect with old sites while experiencing them in new ways thanks to Airbnb's diversified options.

