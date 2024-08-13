‘Not Feasible’: Karnataka Govt Clarifies Misconceptions About 14-Hour Workday For IT Employees

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In response to recent speculations about a potential shift to 14-hour workdays, Karnataka's of Electronics, IT/BT, Rural Development, and Panchayat Raj, Priyank Kharge, along with Ekroop Kaur, Secretary of Information Technology-Biotechnology, addressed the issue during a program organized by a private channel. The discussions centred on the ongoing debate surrounding extended working hours in the IT sector.

Ekroop Kaur clarified that there have been no official changes to the existing shift timings, stating that the current 9-hour shifts will remain in place. "There is no alteration in shift timings as of now," Kaur emphasized, adding that any proposed changes are driven by industry demands rather than government initiatives. The minister echoed these sentiments, stressing that no discussions or agreements have taken place between the government and industry leaders regarding such a shift.

Karnataka minister addresses IT work hour; ensures fair, beneficial changes for employees and employers

Kharge further pointed out that the standard nine-hour work shifts continue as usual, with variations depending on the industry. He also noted that the Karnataka government allows flexibility regarding overtime, permitting employees to work from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., provided the total working hours align with quarterly regulations. Kaur mentioned that while a 14-hour workday has been discussed in some quarters, it includes a two-hour break, making such a schedule impractical for daily implementation.

Karnataka labour department likely to pass bill extending IT work hours to 14

The discussion also touched on the Model Shops and Establishment Bill by the Government of India, which mandates a one-hour break after five continuous hours of work. In contrast, states like Gujarat, Telangana, and Odisha require only a half-hour break. Despite ongoing conversations about extending working hours, Kaur emphasized that a 14-hour workday is not feasible.



Kaur further clarified that the government's proposal has been misinterpreted, stressing that any amendments would apply only to specific industries or companies that receive permission from the State Labor Department. "This is not a blanket change to the Act," Kaur noted. "We operate in a global environment where schedules must be aligned with other countries, but there is no mandate for 14-hour working hours."