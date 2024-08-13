Kamala Harris On Spaces Next? 'Happy To Host Kamala...,' Says Tesla CEO Elon Musk After His Interview With Donald Trump

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Elon Musk Donald interview: Following Elon Musk's interview with Donald Trump on his social X's“Spaces” on Tuesday, the Tesla CEO has extended an invitation to Vice President Kamala Harris for a live interview.

“Happy to host Kamala on an X Spaces too,” the Tesla CEO wrote on X. The post garnered 2.5 million views and was reposted around 7,000 times within 40 minutes.

Several X users made hilarious comments on Musk's post. One of them jeered,“Literally one person would show up", while another user hoped that Kamala Harris would join the discussion, even if the chances of her doing the same were very low.

Meanwhile, another user attempted to increase her followers on the prompt that Kamala Harris was probably too scared to join a conversation with Elon Musk.“Follow me if you think Kamala Harris is too scared to do an X Space with Elon Musk,” the user wrote.

Elon Musk Donald Trump interview live

The interview lasted about two hours and mostly involved former US president Donald Trump taking a dig at his opponent, Kamala Harris. Trump further went on to say that Harris was“fake,” and“incompetent”, in matters of border security.

Under Joe Biden's rule, the number of illegal migrants crossing the US borders increased, said Donald Trump. Besides hitting out at Harris, Trump further went on to say that the US had to get rid of "these migrant labourers”, who were“terrorists” in disguise.

The former US president also proposed reviving the 'American Dream' as he wanted more companies built in the country.“The US will run out of business,” said Donald Trump if the country voted in Kamala Harris's favour.

'Massive DDOS attack'

Elon Musk's much-anticipated interview started after 45 minutes of delay. Musk claimed it was a "massive DDOS attack" behind the site crash.

The interview, which was initially scheduled for 8 pm, started just after 45 minutes of delay, with Musk kicking off the conversation by claiming that adversaries attacked the site to prevent Donald Trump from being heard.