Kolkata Murder-Rape Case: HC Asks RG Kar Medical College Principal To Go On Leave, Says 'He Shouldn't Be Working...'

The Calcutta High Court has directed Dr Sandip Ghosh, the former head of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital-where a doctor was raped and murdered last week-to take leave.



Dr Ghosh, who faced criticism for allegedly blaming the victim and failing to ensure staff safety, resigned on Monday, stating, "The girl who died was like my daughter... as a parent, I am resigning."



However, he was reinstated as Principal of Calcutta Medical College and Hospital just 24 hours later.



The court, which scrutinized the state's handling of the tragic crime-including the delays in informing the doctor's parents and eventually providing them with the body-remarked that the dire situation surrounding the young woman's death appeared to have had little impact on Dr Ghosh.

“The Principal is the guardian of all doctors working there...if he doesn't show any empathy who will show? He should be at home not working anywhere...,” it said during the hearing.



The court also came down heavily on CM Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government over the RG Medical Kar Medical College rape and murder case, calling it a“gruesome” incident.



“We cannot gag the press...what assurance are you (State) giving to doctors? They are hurt. The incident is so gruesome. They (doctors) are justified in expressing their emotions,” the court said as quoted by Bar n Bench.







