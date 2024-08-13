عربي


North America To Play Pivotal Role In Driving The Sailing Jackets Market Growth


8/13/2024 3:35:04 AM

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The market of sailing jackets in North America is likely to be driven by the Cayman Islands, the U.S., and Canada. Recreational yachting is counted as among the most popular leisure activities in the Economy of the U.S. Furthermore, there has been an increase in participation in marine-based sporting activities, which is anticipated further to strengthen the sailing jacket industry in this region. In addition, the regulations regarding yachting are lenient in this region, which is likely to fuel the adoption of yachting as a recreational sport. Furthermore, the presence of a large number of associations related to water sport is projected to promote the use of sailing jackets in this region.

Impact of COVID-19
The pandemic has curbed the social lifestyle of humans. Individuals who were actively going out and undertaking various physical activities have been confined to their homes, leaving them to search for alternative ways to stay physically active. Furthermore, the pandemic has also resulted in the loss of income, as many businesses have seen a fall in growth which, resulting in lesser income for the salaried employees.
Key Players

Canadian Tire Corporation
Gill Marine
Henri – Lloyd International Ltd.
Sail Racing International
Decathlon S.A.
SLAM
Magic Marine
Zhik Australia
Burke Marine
Baltic Safety Products AB
Mustang Survival ULC
Tommy Hilfiger Licensing LLC

Sailing Jackets Market: Segmentation
By Type

Polyurethane
Mackintosh

By Application

Women
Men
Kids

By Distribution Channel

B2B
B2C

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Central and South America and the Caribbean
The Middle East and Africa


