Large-Scale Residential Construction And Infrastructure Projects Account For The Lion's Share Of Consumption In The Steel Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Steel: The Lifeblood of Many Verticals Vital to an Economy

Be it buildings, infrastructure, automobiles, or machinery, steel plays a key role in industries. The four different types of steel - carbon steel, alloys steel, stainless steel, and tools steel - find distinctive applications. Low carbon steel is most commonly used in the automobile sector for building body components, the sector for bridge components and pipelines, and the packaging for food cans.

China, Japan, & Russia: The Leading Producers of Steel Globally

China and Japan are the leading exporters of steel. In 2017, they collectively produced 935.7 million metric tons of crude steel, followed by the U.S. at 104.7 million metric tons.

China has a ten times higher steel-producing capacity than the U.S. India and Russia produced about 101.4 and 71.3 million metric tons, respectively. The U.S. and Germany are at the forefront in terms of imports. In 2018, China was the largest producer of steel; however, at present, the coronavirus outbreak has disrupted the country's steel production.



Construction Activities: The Key Factor Expected to Lead Steel Consumption in Coming Years

Construction projects consume the highest amount of steel, followed by transportation, which includes shipbuilding, automotive parts, ad appliances, railway tracks and trains, etc. Rapid urbanization has paved the path for more residential construction and infrastructure development, bolstering the demand for raw materials such as steel. Upcoming infrastructure projects, such as the tunnel projects in North America, are expected to accelerate demand in years to come.

Shipbuilding: A Sub-Segment of Transportation That Accounts for Substantial Steel Consumption

The shipbuilding industry also demands excessive volumes of steel for ships and cargo construction. The building of larger hi-tech vessels can cost as much as USD 200 million. The operation of merchant ships contributes an anticipated annual income of over half a trillion USD in terms of freight rates. Apart from passenger and cargo ships, the total export value of cruise ships, excursion boats, and ferry boats amounts to USD 77,100 million. The top exporters of this category ships are Italy with USD 26,600 million, Germany with USD 17,400 million, and Finland with USD 99,700 million export value.

Key Players



Nucor Corporation

Shougang Group

Hyundai Steel Co., Ltd.

ArcelorMittal S.A.

Kingspan Group

Jiangsu Shagang Group

POSCO

Shangdong Iron and Steel Group Co., Ltd.

Gerdau S.A.

Tata Steel

Maanshan Iron and Steel

Hesteel Group

Nippon Steel

Wuhan Iron and Steel Cor.

Baosteel Group

Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG



Steel Market Segmentation

By Type



Carbon steel

Alloy steel

Stainless steel

Tool steel



By Application



Industrial structures

Building and infrastructure

Automotive

Electrical appliance

Tools and machinery



By Region

North America



The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe



Germany

France

Italy

The U.K.

Spain

Russia

Poland

The Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Vietnam

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

The Rest of Asia-Pacific



Central and South America and the Caribbean



Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

The Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean



The Middle East and Africa



Saudi Arabia

The UAE

Iran

Kuwait

Tanzania

South Africa

The Rest of MEA





