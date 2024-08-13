Large-Scale Residential Construction And Infrastructure Projects Account For The Lion's Share Of Consumption In The Steel Market
Steel: The Lifeblood of Many Verticals Vital to an Economy
Be it buildings, infrastructure, automobiles, or machinery, steel plays a key role in industries. The four different types of steel - carbon steel, alloys steel, stainless steel, and tools steel - find distinctive applications. Low carbon steel is most commonly used in the automobile sector for building body components, the construction sector for bridge components and pipelines, and the packaging industry for food cans.
China, Japan, & Russia: The Leading Producers of Steel Globally
China and Japan are the leading exporters of steel. In 2017, they collectively produced 935.7 million metric tons of crude steel, followed by the U.S. at 104.7 million metric tons.
China has a ten times higher steel-producing capacity than the U.S. India and Russia produced about 101.4 and 71.3 million metric tons, respectively. The U.S. and Germany are at the forefront in terms of imports. In 2018, China was the largest producer of steel; however, at present, the coronavirus outbreak has disrupted the country's steel production.
Construction Activities: The Key Factor Expected to Lead Steel Consumption in Coming Years
Construction projects consume the highest amount of steel, followed by transportation, which includes shipbuilding, automotive parts, ad appliances, railway tracks and trains, etc. Rapid urbanization has paved the path for more residential construction and infrastructure development, bolstering the demand for raw materials such as steel. Upcoming infrastructure projects, such as the tunnel projects in North America, are expected to accelerate demand in years to come.
Shipbuilding: A Sub-Segment of Transportation That Accounts for Substantial Steel Consumption
The shipbuilding industry also demands excessive volumes of steel for ships and cargo construction. The building of larger hi-tech vessels can cost as much as USD 200 million. The operation of merchant ships contributes an anticipated annual income of over half a trillion USD in terms of freight rates. Apart from passenger and cargo ships, the total export value of cruise ships, excursion boats, and ferry boats amounts to USD 77,100 million. The top exporters of this category ships are Italy with USD 26,600 million, Germany with USD 17,400 million, and Finland with USD 99,700 million export value.
Key Players
Nucor Corporation
Shougang Group
Hyundai Steel Co., Ltd.
ArcelorMittal S.A.
Kingspan Group
Jiangsu Shagang Group
POSCO
Shangdong Iron and Steel Group Co., Ltd.
Gerdau S.A.
Tata Steel
Maanshan Iron and Steel
Hesteel Group
Nippon Steel
Wuhan Iron and Steel Cor.
Baosteel Group
Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG
Steel Market Segmentation
By Type
Carbon steel
Alloy steel
Stainless steel
Tool steel
By Application
Industrial structures
Building and infrastructure
Automotive
Electrical appliance
Tools and machinery
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
The U.K.
Spain
Russia
Poland
The Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Vietnam
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
The Rest of Asia-Pacific
Central and South America and the Caribbean
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
The Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean
The Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia
The UAE
Iran
Kuwait
Tanzania
South Africa
The Rest of MEA
" Crucial Insights The Report Provides:"
* Known and Unknown Adjacencies Influencing the Growth of Market
* Explorable Revenue Sources
* Customer Behaviour Analysis
* Target Partners
* Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors
* Analysis of Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods
