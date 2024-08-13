Gushcloud Leads SEA Creator Economy with 27 Exclusive Talents in the First Half of 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gushcloud Leads SEA Creator with 27 Exclusive Talents in the First Half of 2024

SINGAPORE, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gushcloud International, a global creator and IP management and licensing company powered by AI, further boosts its leadership in the Southeast Asian creator economy after signing a total of 27 exclusive talents in five countries for the first half of the year.The regional talent roster now adds 10 creators from Indonesia, while two (2) who are based in Malaysia, nine (9) more from the Philippines, and three (3) each from Singapore and Thailand. These creators are active on different social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and X (formerly Twitter), bringing diverse content to their audience ranging from lifestyle and fashion to comedy, food, travel, and advocacies.“We are excited to officially welcome the new members to our Gushcloud Talent Agency family. These young creators are brimming with creativity, collaboration, and energy. More importantly, they harness their influence to drive positive change within their social media fans, which perfectly aligns with Gushcloud's mission of creating positive influence for future generations. We are thankful for their trust in Gushcloud and we can't wait to start developing content and securing brand deals for them,” says Nirote (May) Chaweewannakorn, Head of Talent in Southeast Asia (also Country Director of Thailand), Gushcloud International.Here are the familiar and fresh faces who will soon capture netizens' likes on social media and beyond:INDONESIA1. Belvadera (@beldavevara): Beauty and fashion influencer2. Marcell Darwin (@marcelldarwin): Actor3. Ricko Putra Ramli (@rickoramli): Fitness enthusiast4. Florean Augustina (@florean_augustina): Content creator5. Jason Lie (@jason_lie): Lifestyle influencer6. Jonathan Lie (@jonathan_lie): Digital content creator7. Abun Sungkar (@abunsungkar): Fashion and lifestyle influencer8. Xaviera Putri (@xavieraputri): Beauty influencer9. Dita Kerang (@ditakerang): Fashion enthusiast10. Sephora (@sephora): Content creatorMALAYSIA1. Natasya Nazreen (@natasya_nazreen): Fashion and beauty influencer2. Khairul Hakimin (@khairulhakimin): Lifestyle and food content creatorPHILIPPINES1. Apple David (@apppledavid): Host and sportscaster2. Rio Mizu (@riomizu): Beauty and fashion influencer3. Pattie Paraiso (@pattieparaiso): Lifestyle content creator and Gamer4. Keona Lozada (@keonalozada_): Fashion and beauty influencer5. Will Devaughn (@willdevaughn): Actor and content creator6. Vanessa Lavadia (Bunny) (@alwaysthefunnygirl): Comedian and lifestyle influencer7. Katrice Kierulf (@katricekierulf): Fitness enthusiast and model8. Angel Grace America (@angelgrace): Beauty and fashion influencer9. Hannah Maxine Cruz (@hannahmaxinecruz): History buff and hostSINGAPORE1. Esther Rachel Lai (@estherrachel_lai): Lifestyle and travel enthusiast2. Yan Kay Kay (@yankaykay): Content creator and beauty influencer3. Cheryl Chin (@cheryl_chin): Lifestyle and fashion influencerTHAILAND1. Tarnutsuda (@tarnutsuda): Beauty and lifestyle influencer2. Nnanaeeee (@nnanaeeee): Comedian and content creator3. Poonchuu (@poonchuuu): Fashion and lifestyle influencerDigital economy in Southeast Asia continues to grow, as The e-Conomy SEA 2023 report by Google, Temasek and Bain & Company showed that the region's social media users have continued to top digital engagement including time spent online, mobile internet usage, and mobile app usage. In fact, the digital economy is on track to hit $600 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) by 2030.Earlier this year, Gushcloud announced that it has signed 14 creators from Indonesia, Philippines, and Thailand. The creator company also recently expanded their global footprint, by opening up its newest office in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.For more information, visit gushcloud or follow @gushcloud_intl on Instagram.###About Gushcloud InternationalGushcloud International is a global creator, content and brand management company powered by data and technology. We connect audiences and brands to influencers and content creators through representation and management, brand strategy, marketing and activation services, media production, sales and distribution, licensing and co-creating significant IP in the content, media and event spaces.The company has four units: Gushcloud Agency, Gushcloud Entertainment, Gushcloud Studios and GC Live. With over 300 employees, Gushcloud International operates in 12 offices globally including Australia, Greater China, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, United States of America, and Vietnam.Media Contact:Ross ManicadHead of Corporate Communications...

