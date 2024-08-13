(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Majority Greek Magazine Expands Pearly Awards to Fayetteville-Ft. Liberty, Honoring Greek Life Excellence

RAEFORD, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES., August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The highly anticipated Pearly Awards Fayetteville/Ft. Liberty is finally here! Powered by Majority Greek Magazine, the Pearly Awards, which have already made a significant impact in Atlanta and Houston, are now coming to the 2-6! This event, dedicated to celebrating the outstanding contributions of minority fraternity and sorority members, will take place on Sunday, November 3, 2024, at 3:00 PM at the Shahbain Farms & Event Center in Raeford, NC.The Pearly Awards were established to honor and highlight the achievements of members of minority fraternities and sororities who are making a difference in their communities and careers. The Fayetteville/Ft. Liberty edition marks the fourth overall show in the Pearly Awards franchise, which will be followed closely by the fifth installment in Birmingham, just six days later.“This show is incredibly special to me,” said Antoinne Duane Jones, creator and head photographer of Majority Greek Magazine.“I've been working towards bringing the Pearly Awards to this area for over a year. It's essential to not only recognize and give these leaders their flowers but also to show the broader community who the true pillars of our society are. This visibility can help with recruitment and challenge misconceptions about our Greek organizations.”One of the key goals of the Fayetteville/Ft. Liberty Pearly Awards is to engage younger members of the Greek community, particularly undergraduates and high school students.“We've noticed that while we've been successful in honoring graduate members, we haven't seen as many undergraduates or young Greeks in attendance,” Jones explained.“It's crucial for them to witness what grad chapter life is like so we can maintain the connection between undergraduate and graduate chapters. I encourage everyone to sponsor a young Greek or high school student to attend. This show is about building a legacy and ensuring our future leaders are involved.”Jones also emphasized the importance of the Pearly Awards in fostering community growth and economic development. The Pearly Awards are poised to evolve into a three-day weekend event, starting with a pilot in Atlanta in March 2025.“This will infuse real money into the community,” Jones stated.“We want to create an event that not only honors our members but also brings tangible benefits to the communities we serve.”Nominations for the“Of the Year” Awards are now open, and community members are encouraged to submit detailed nominations for deserving fraternity and sorority members at bit/pearlyfay2024. Early bird tickets are available for a limited time, with special discounts for Greek chapters upon request.For more information on sponsorship, vending opportunities, ticketing, or general inquiries, please visit majoritygreek or contact Antoinne Duane Jones directly at 404.421.9111 or via email at ....Join Majority Greek Magazine on November 3rd to celebrate the remarkable individuals who are shaping our communities. Don't miss this opportunity to be part of a powerful event that honors excellence in Greek life and inspires the next generation of leaders.Media Contact:Antoinne Duane JonesMajority Greek MagazinePhone: 404.421.9111Email: ...Website: majoritygreek

