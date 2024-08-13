Cargo Plane Makes Emergency Landing At Japan's Narita Airport
(MENAFN- IANS) Tokyo, Aug 13 (IANS) A cargo plane made an emergency landing at Japan's Narita International Airport near Tokyo on Tuesday morning, leading to runway closure.
A Boeing 747 cargo plane operated by Atlas Air, or flight 7106 bound for Los Angeles, was forced to make an emergency return to Narita airport due to a hydraulic system malfunction at around 1:10 a.m., reports Xinhua news agency, quoting local media Kyodo.
Upon landing at around 1:10 a.m. local time, a tyre burst and wheel damage were detected on the plane. Runway A at the airport was closed for about seven hours due to the accident.
None of the seven crew members on board were injured, according to the transport ministry's airport office.
Despite the runway closure, there were no significant delays or cancellations of other flights.
