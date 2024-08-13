Four Civilians Killed, Four Injured In Russian Attacks On Donetsk Region In Past Day
8/13/2024 3:10:23 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military killed four residents of the Donetsk region and left the same number injured on Monday, August 12.
Vadym Filashkin, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"On August 12, the Russians killed four residents of the Donetsk region: two in Ukrainsk and one each in Toretsk and Kostiantynivka," the post reads.
Four more people were wounded in Russian shelling, Filashkin added.
He said the total number of victims of the Russian invaders in the Donetsk region (2,151 killed and 5,649 wounded) did not take into account casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.
