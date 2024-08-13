(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 company, has issued updates for August 13, 2024.



OKX Wallet Introduces Candlestick Charts to Runes Marketplace

OKX Wallet has added candlestick charts to its Runes Marketplace , a one-stop hub for trading and etching Runes with zero-fees.

Key features of this new addition include:



Candlestick Charts: Pro-traders can now enjoy a more detailed and informative trading experience with the introduction of candlestick charts, offering better insights into market trends

Convenient Information Access: All key information is now available in one convenient spot, making it easier for traders to make informed decisions quickly Mobile App Integration: An app version of this upgraded trading view is coming soon, ensuring that traders can stay updated and manage their trades on-the-go

In an era characterized by the proliferation of digital tokens, Runes stands out due to its unique UTXO-based structure . This inscription standard has been integrated into the Bitcoin network, simplifying the creation and management of tokens. It offers a streamlined alternative to traditional models, reducing blockchain bloat and significantly improving scalability.

