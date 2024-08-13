WOO Innovation Hub And BIO Protocol Announce Groundbreaking Partnership To Accelerate Biotech Innovation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOO Innovation Hub, a pioneering ecosystem encompassing a range of aligned products such as the WOOFi protocol and WOO X , a leading global centralized exchange, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with BIO Protocol . This collaboration aims to revolutionize the biotech by leveraging decentralized finance (DeFi) and blockchain technologies to accelerate scientific innovation and the development of life-saving drugs.



BIO Protocol is dedicated to transforming the biotechnology landscape through decentralized science (DeSci) initiatives. By bringing together crypto capital and scientific research, BIO Protocol aims to bridge the gap between patients, scientists, and investors, fostering a new era of biotechnological advancement. This partnership with WOO Innovation Hub will provide BIO Protocol with the critical infrastructure, resources, and technical expertise necessary to drive their mission forward.

Abby Huang, WOO Innovation Hub Lead, commented : "We are delighted to welcome BIO Protocol to our ecosystem. Their innovative approach to biotech aligns perfectly with our mission to provide cutting-edge solutions in the blockchain space. This partnership will pave the way for more efficient and user-friendly decentralized solutions, benefiting both WOO and BIO Protocol users."

Paul Kohlhaas, BIO Protocol Founder, added : "Our partnership with WOO Innovation Hub is a significant step forward for BIO Protocol. With WOO's extensive ecosystem and technical expertise, we are well-positioned to scale our protocol and bring more funding and resources to life-saving drugs and therapeutics. We look forward to the collaborative efforts that will drive the next generation of biotech innovation."

The WOO Innovation Hub will leverage its extensive ecosystem to support BIO Protocol's development. This includes providing critical infrastructure, resources, and guidance to ensure BIO Protocol can effectively navigate the challenges of scaling their innovative biotech solutions.

About WOOFi

WOOFi is a leading decentralized exchange (DEX) with over $42B in cumulative trading volume and more than 250k monthly active users. It supports 11 blockchains and offers a diverse range of products, including earn vaults, simple swaps, cross-chain swaps, and perpetual futures. The native token of WOOFi, WOO, can be staked to share 80% of all protocol fees.

About Bio Protocol

BIO is a protocol for directing capital and talent to decentralized science (DeSci). The protocol serves as a decentralized funding, liquidity and incentive layer for early-stage drugs and therapeutics, supercharging preclinical research through DeFi mechanics and real-world IP. Revenue from IP sales, licensing and consumer health products flow back into the network, funding the next generation of biomedical R&D. What Uniswap did for long-tail crypto projects, BIO aims to do for tokenized science.

Disclaimer

The content above is for informational sharing purposes only and does not constitute an investment offer, solicitation, or recommendation. Any investment decisions made based on this content are undertaken at the individual's own risk. The partnership between WOO Innovation Hub and Bio Protocol does not imply financial advice, token listing or endorsement of any products or services. All business risks related to the cooperation are borne by the respective parties involved.