Competitive Soccer Player Ryan Turkmen 14, Published Author & Celebrity Podcaster Releases New Book Soccer Born To Play

- Ryan TurkmenNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a remarkable intersection of athleticism and artistry, 14-year-old competitive soccer player Ryan Turkmen is making waves not only on the field but also in the literary and digital realms. As a published author and celebrity podcaster, Ryan Turkmen has become an influential voice for aspiring athletes seeking guidance in their journeys. With his unique blend of personal experience and professional drive, he offers invaluable advice that resonates deeply with up-and-coming players his age. In his latest podcast episode, Ryan dives into topics such as mastering mental resilience during high-pressure matches and fostering teamwork both on and off the pitch. " I have had the advantage of good mentorship, Turken says, but focus is key. Never lose sight of what your goal is.""My latest book 'Soccer Born To Play ' although fiction, was written based on my future goals," explains Turkmen. His candid anecdotes from training sessions and competitions serve as inspiration for young talents eager to hone their skills while staying true to their passions. Through his multifaceted platform, Ryan Turkmen continues to encourage the next generation of soccer stars to pursue excellence with dedication, creativity, and an unwavering belief in themselves-qualities that define both his playing style and storytelling prowess.About Ryan TurkmenRyan Turkmen is a remarkable fourteen-year-old talent in the world of competitive soccer. He is a published author with the release of his latest exhilarating book titled "Born To Play." A fictional thriller based on the life he dreams about. He has an impressive resume that includes being a sought-after athlete, competing in 2023 World Cup Soccer in Italy, and being an accomplished celebrity podcaster where he interviews Russel Horning (aka Back Pack Kid) from Saturday Night Live.PodcastWebsite

