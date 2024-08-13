WakeCap confirms key role in improving construction safety throughout Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Sheila Tobias) WakeCap’s smart solution for site management presented to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, prompting a directive to establish regulations for its adoption





Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; 13 August 2024: WakeCap, a workforce safety and productivity solution, showcased its smart construction site management technologies to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, which will see the company at the forefront of safety improvement in mining and manufacturing projects across the Kingdom.



Dr. Hassan Albalawi, CEO and founder of WakeCap, presented the technology at the closing ceremony of the accelerator and industrial business incubator initiative Nomu, in the presence of His Excellency Bandar I. Alkhorayef, the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources; His Excellency Mr. Khalil Ibn Salamah, the Deputy Minister for Industrial Affairs; Mr. Majid Alargoubi, CEO of the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones Modon; and Mr. Sami Alhussaini, Governor of the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority Monshaat.



“We are honored by His Excellency’s comments and endorsements, which not only validate our technology as crucial for setting new safety standards, but also signal a directive for mandating technology on major projects. Doing so will serve to promote transparency and ensure better compliance rates. This aligns perfectly with our mission to transform safety protocols and practices in the construction industry and beyond, leveraging Wakecap’s capabilities to forge a safer, more secure working environment for all,” said Dr. Albalawi.



Wakecap’s standing is further emphasized by the Ministry’s role as a board member in NCOSH, which positions WakeCap as a key player in shaping the future of occupational safety and health regulations.



The government’s strategy is to mandate safety and security in construction and related sectors and WakeCap’s technology will closely support these goals by enhancing emergency response times and providing robust data for compliance and incident investigation. WakeCap facilitates real-time monitoring of workers’ conditions, enabling instant alerts in the event of an emergency, which significantly reduces response times.



The data collected by WakeCap not only ensures ongoing compliance with safety regulations, but also plays a crucial role in investigating incidents, identifying root causes, and implementing preventative measures to avoid future occurrences. This comprehensive approach further supports the government’s commitment to not only mandate safety regulations, but to foster a culture of safety and accountability through data-driven insights and actions.



WakeCap has been adopted by more than 35 leading developments and projects. Widely recommended and setting a standard across the sector, the company is at the forefront of innovation in digital technology for construction.



