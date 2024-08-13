Vice-Presidents Of Libyan Presidential Council Meet Qatar's Ambassador

Vice-Presidents of the Presidential Council of the State of Libya H E Musa Al Koni and H E Abdullah Al Lafi met separately with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Libya H E Khalid Mohammed bin Zabin Al Dosari. The two meetings reviewed bilateral cooperation and relations between the two countries.

