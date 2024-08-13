Katara Announces Shortlist For Best Works Participating In 10Th Prize For Arabic Novel

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Cultural Village Foundation-Katara has announced a list of best art works participating in the 10th edition of the Katara Prize for Arabic Novel, whose number reaches 36 novels and critical studies that are qualified for winning the prize.

The list comprises nine novels in each category of published and unpublished novels, unpublished young adult novels, and unpublished critical studies, in addition to published novels by authors from six Arab countries, with Egypt topping the list with four novels, followed by one each from Saudi Arabia, Oman, Syria, Palestine, and Lebanon. Regarding the category of unpublished novels, it includes authors from seven Arab countries, with Morocco topping the list with three novels, followed by one novel each from Egypt, Syria, Yemen, Algeria, Libya, and Mauritania.

The list of nine unpublished young adult novels includes authors from seven Arab countries. This includes three novels from Egypt, and one novel each from Kuwait, the UAE, Algeria, Jordan, Syria, and Morocco.

Additionally, the category of unpublished critical studies includes critics from seven Arab countries, with Morocco contributing three critical studies, and one study each from Egypt, Jordan, Sudan, Iraq, Algeria, and Tunisia.

As for the historical novels category, it features authors from four Arab countries. Egypt leads the list with four novels, followed by Iraq and Morocco, each with two novels, and Jordan with one novel. Also, in February 2024, Katara announced that it had made amendment to the shortlisted art works starting from the tenth edition. In June of each year, Katara shortlists 18 works across the categories of published and unpublished novels, unpublished historical novels, young adult novels, and unpublished critical studies.