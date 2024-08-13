Who Gifted 'Mahabharata' To Mira Kapoor?

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput has shared a glimpse of her 'cookbooks', along with some other coffee table books, and an illustrated Mahabharata, which her father had purchased from the 'World Fair' in Delhi, many years ago.

Mira, who has 4.8 million followers on Instagram took to the Stories section, and shared a series of photos and videos of her bookshelf.

The first is captioned as: "Pulled out all my cookbooks that were in diff places and made a space for them...some which haven't worn well have been excused".

In another video, she wrote: "Some books are almost 20 years old, that I brought home from Delhi when I got married...pieces of home in my new home... I use them as risers sometimes."

Sharing a glimpse of a coffee table book, Mira wrote: "Some of them have memories of visiting the World Book Fair with my dad...when we picked up scores of coffee table books. So I had them rebound and still keep them."

In another Story, Mira shared a picture of an 'Illustrated Mahabharata-The Definitive Guide To India's Greatest Epic'. She said: "This one he bought for me when I was doing a research paper in college".

Then there is a glimpse of the book titled "Bombay Mumbai" by Raghu Rai. She wrote: "Master photographer Raghu Rai... Who knew this book was giving a sign..."

The last post shows the book 'Mythologica'. It is captioned as: "Not very fancy but was interesting when I saw it at the Roman Baths this year".

On the personal side, Mira and Shahid had tied the knot in July 2015. The couple have two kids-- daughter Misha, and son Zain.

Shahid made his debut with 2003 romantic comedy film 'Ishq Vishk', directed by Ken Ghosh. The film also starred Amrita Rao and Shenaz Treasurywala. He then went on to star in movies like 'Fida', 'Dil Maange More', '36 China Town', 'Vivah', 'Jab We Met', 'Kismat Konnection', 'Kaminey', 'Phata Poster Nikhla Hero', 'Haider', 'Padmaavat', 'Kabir Singh', 'Jersey', among others.

The handsome hunk was last seen in the science fiction romantic comedy 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. Shahid will be next seen as a police officer in the upcoming adrenaline-pumping action thriller, 'Deva'. The movie also features Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati.

'Deva' is directed by Rosshan Andrrews, and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, the film promises an action-packed roller-coaster ride full of thrills and drama. It is set to release on February 14, 2025.