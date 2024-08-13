Russia's War Casualties In Ukraine Up By 1,160 In Past 24 Hours
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the full-scale invasion in February 2022, Russia's armed forces have seen an estimated 593,160 soldiers and officers killed or wounded in action in Ukraine, including 1,160 in the past day alone.
That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.
Also, Ukraine's defenders have destroyed 8,455 enemy tanks (+5 in the past day), 16,385 (+17) armored fighting vehicles, 16,764 (+36) artillery systems, 1,146 multiple rocket launchers, 920 (+1) anti-aircraft warfare systems, 366 warplanes, 328 helicopters, 13,491 (+19) UAVs, 2,426 cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, a submarine, 22,649 (+59) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 2,806 (+5) units of specialized equipment.
The latest reports on enemy losses are being verified.
