Oneflow Achieves ISO Certifications - The World's Most Recognized Standards For Information Security, Quality, And Environment

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Oneflow is proud to announce that it has achieved ISO certifications in three critical areas: Information Security (ISO 27001), Quality (ISO 9001), and Environment (ISO 14001).

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oneflow (Stockholm: ONEF) builds an AI-driven contract SaaS designed to help businesses modernize their legacy contract management processes. Oneflow has been listed on Stockholm's First North Premier Growth since April 2022.

Oneflow achieves ISO 27001, ISO 9001, and ISO 14001

Continue Reading

The ISO certifications highlight Oneflow's commitment to security, excellence, and sustainability , further strengthening its position as a trusted partner for organizations across various sectors according to globally recognized standards in information security, quality, and environmental management.



ISO 27001 : Achieving this information security management system certification signifies

Oneflow's commitment to protecting sensitive data. The standard helps manage and safeguard information assets through rigorous risk management processes and security controls, ensuring confidentiality, integrity, and availability.



ISO 9001 : This certification for quality management systems ensures that

Oneflow consistently delivers products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements, enhancing customer satisfaction through a process-oriented approach and continuous improvement.

ISO 14001 : The environmental management system certification demonstrates

Oneflow's dedication to reducing its environmental impact. By implementing structured frameworks, Oneflow aims to improve its environmental performance, comply with legal requirements, and promote sustainability.

"These certifications represent a significant milestone for Oneflow and reflect our commitment to excellence, maintaining the highest standards in our operations and the product we deliver to our customers," said Anders Hamnes, CEO and Founder of Oneflow. "Our customers, especially those in banking, finance, insurance, government, IT, and other ISO-certified industries, can be confident in our security and quality when choosing us as their vendor."

Attaining these ISO certifications opens new opportunities for Oneflow, particularly in industries where these standards are highly valued and even sometimes a requirement. It also strengthens relationships with existing customers and partners by providing an additional layer of assurance regarding Oneflow's commitment to security and excellence.

"Being ISO-certified provides Oneflow with a new competitive advantage, particularly in the enterprise and government sectors where ISO certifications are highly valued," added Anders. "Most importantly, when you partner with Oneflow, you'll have peace of mind knowing that your data is protected by a certified, world-class information security system."

For more information about the ISO certifications, please visit our Security Center: .

About

Oneflow

Oneflow develops a contract automation platform powered by AI, helping businesses achieve a fully automated contract process. Contracts are at the heart of all businesses and yet, while the world is undergoing digital transformation, contracts are stuck in a frustrating mess between PDFs, legacy systems, inboxes, just to get a contract signed. Oneflow believes there's a better contract workflow. One that is intelligent, easy, rich in data, gathers every step of the process in one place, allowing for better clarity and collaboration between all parties involved. And people can get on with what they do best. With Oneflow, contracts are smarter, giving our users an experience so delightful, it feels like magic. Get started for free at oneflow .

Photo:

For further information, please contact:

Anders

Hamnes, CEO and Founder

+46 76 788 50 76

[email protected]



SOURCE Oneflow