Tevau Partners With Jumio To Strengthen Identity Verification And AML Compliance

Tevau aims to build the next-generation payment infrastructure and issues blockchain-powered cards for the convenient daily use of digital assets. In an era where secure and efficient digital transactions are paramount, Tevau will offer a swift onboarding process for its users while reducing the risks of fraud and potential illicit activity by integrating Jumio's advanced identity verification solutions.

Tevau is gearing up to introduce both physical and virtual cards, providing users with a wide range of options for utilizing their digital assets in everyday transactions. Tevau card will convert digital assets to fiat currency in the backend, meaning merchants do not need to integrate blockchain payment tools, making daily transactions more convenient and smooth.

Furthermore, Tevau has made significant strides in regulatory compliance, having secured both the MSB (Money Services Business) license in America and the TCSP (Trust or Company Service Provider) license in Hong Kong. These licenses underline Tevau's commitment to adhering to the highest standards of financial regulation and compliance.

Tevau has also recently launched an ambassador program to engage and reward its community. With these advancements, Tevau remains committed to enhancing user experience and expanding the possibilities for blockchain payment solutions.

About Tevau

Tevau is building the next-generation payment infrastructure by issuing blockchain-powered cards for the convenient daily use of digital assets. This solution addresses issues with slow transaction speeds, high fees, and limited payment options in traditional financial systems.

With a focus on innovation, accessibility, and simplicity, Tevau is revolutionizing how individuals interact with money. Tevau believes everyone deserves the chance to thrive in the ever-evolving world of finance. It empowers users to manage assets, explore new investment opportunities, and seize valuable financial opportunities with ease.

About Jumio

Jumio helps organizations to know and trust their customers online. From account opening to ongoing monitoring, the Jumio platform provides advanced identity verification, risk signals and compliance solutions that help you accurately establish, maintain and reassert trust.

Leveraging powerful technology including automation, biometrics, AI/machine learning, liveness detection and no-code orchestration with hundreds of data sources, Jumio helps you fight fraud and financial crime, onboard good customers faster and meet regulatory compliance including KYC and AML. Jumio has processed more than 1 billion transactions spanning over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions.

Based in Sunnyvale, Jumio operates globally with offices and representation in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. Jumio is backed by Centana Growth Partners, Great Hill Partners and Millennium Technology Value Partners.

