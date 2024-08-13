Várri Consultancy Joins The UN Global Compact

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Várri Consultancy announces its support for the mission of the U.N. Global Compact.

Johnny Kollin, Founder & Managing Director of Várri Consultancy.

Becomes the 233rd Participant in the UAE to Align its Strategy and Operations with the Ten Principles on Human Rights, Labour, Environment, and Anti-Corruption

- Johnny Kollin, Managing Director of Várri ConsultancyDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Várri Consultancy , an award-winning management consulting boutique, proudly announces its participation in the U.N. Global Compact-the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative. This underscores Várri Consultancy's commitment to upholding the highest standards of human rights, labour, environmental protection and anti-corruption measures.The U.N. Global Compact, launched in 2000, aims to promote responsible business practices and advance U.N. values within the global business community. By joining this initiative, Várri Consultancy commits to aligning its operations and strategies with the Ten Principles of the U.N. Global Compact , reaffirming its dedication to sustainable and ethical business operations.As part of its participation, Várri Consultancy will submit an annual Communication on Progress which will include a statement renewing the firm's continued support for the U.N. Global Compact and disclosure of its ongoing efforts to integrate the Ten Principles of the U.N. Global Compact into its business strategy and operations and contribute to the U.N. goals, especially the Sustainable Development Goals.Johnny Kollin, Managing Director of Várri Consultancy, says: "Participating in the U.N. Global Compact enables us to champion responsible, sustainable practices, collaborate on innovative solutions, and stay accountable for continuous progress."Várri Consultancy's participation in the U.N. Global Compact reflects its dedication to sustainable development and responsible business practices. This move is in line with the firm's mission to foster positive change and create long-term value for its stakeholders and society.To learn more about Várri Consultancy's commitment to the U.N. Global Compact and its sustainability initiatives, please visit varri .About Várri ConsultancyVárri Consultancy is a modern, independent management consulting boutique specialising in strategy, risk and governance advisory services. Várri Consultancy provides reliable solutions that build trust in a time of uncertainty and fundamental world changes. The focus is on economic, societal, and environmental sustainability to create more stable, long-term opportunities for all stakeholders. As a participant in the U.N. Global Compact, Várri Consultancy is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption and taking actions that advance societal goals.

Johnny Kollin

Várri Consultancy

+971 4 313 2094

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

LinkedIn

TikTok

X

YouTube