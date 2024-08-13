Scott Parker Begin Burnely Reign With Dominant 4-1 Championship-Win Over Luton Town

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Burnely began life under Scott Parker with a dominant 4-1 win over Luton Town in their EFL Championship opener on Monday night. Relegated from the after just one season in the top flight, the Clarets are expected to challenge for top two spots in the English second tier table this season.



Captain Josh Brownhill drew the first blood six minutes into the second-half, before Wilson Odobert doubled the lead eight minutes before break. Though Luton halved the deficit courtesy of Tahith Chong's 55th-minute effort, the Clarets restored the two goal cushion thanks to Dara O'shea's 72nd-minute header. And then Vitinho put the icing on the cake ten minutes from time.



Burnley's first two goals came through long balls. Left Back Pires played a perfectly weight through ball to find Brownhill's run, and the skipper made no mistake as he struck home between the visiting goalkeeper's legs. The second goal came through a long over head ball from the back. Odobert outran the Luton defenders before slotting home from inside the box.



The Hatters came close to reducing the deficit when Elijah Adebayo outjumped Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford to get on the end of a cross, but the English

striker's effort struck the crossbar and went straight into the hands of Trafford. Nevertheless, Luton got the goal ten minutes into the second half when Alfie Doughty's header found Chong at the far post and the 24-year old tapped in from close range.



Burnley were the better side in front of goal and deservedly scored their third goal of the night 18 minutes from time. Centre-Back Oshea's powerful header from

a corner kick went past visiting goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski and into the back of the net. Vitinho was looking dangerous down the right flank and the winger completed the drubbing with a powerful strike ten minutes from time.



