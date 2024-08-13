Webcam Market Growth, Analysis And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) A webcam, or web camera, is a video-feeding device that can be attached to a desktop or laptop computer or integrated with other hardware devices. It is primarily utilized for capturing high-definition images and videos and can be connected via USB or wireless networks. The webcam consists of a lens, an image sensor, and a microphone for capturing and receiving and audio. It is utilized for real-time video streaming over the Internet and video conferencing between locations. Webcams are more portable, inexpensive, resilient, lightweight, and user-friendly than conventional video cameras.

Market Dynamics

Increasing Demand for Real-Time Monitoring Devices Market Drives the Global Market

Webcams capture images and record videos in real-time alongside remote desktop connections and various software, such as Skype and TeamViewer. Moreover, webcams are anticipated to provide access to live broadcast videos as these are connected via internet bandwidth, thereby driving the growth of the webcam market.

Webcams are also used for remote monitoring in healthcare, live events, and the corporate sector. Webcams are extremely beneficial for remote patient monitoring because they enable telehealth operators to communicate using store-and-forward and real-time methods. These multiple characteristics of webcams in remote monitoring applications are anticipated to drive webcam demand over the forecast period.

New Product Launches Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The dominant players in the market intend to introduce new products to expand their market share. For example, Logitech just released StreamCam, a brand-new webcam. It is particularly designed for content creators and streamers. Face recognition, vertical Full HD video, and Al-enabled intelligent framing are some other features. It improves exposure and stabilization when used with Logitech Capture. Video has become the main medium for self-expression, making creating amazing material easier. Thus, it makes it easier for creators to share their passions with the world. Such launches are anticipated to generate growth opportunities for the webcam market.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global webcam market shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.91% during the forecast period. The expansion of the North American region is attributable to the widespread presence of market leaders and the rapid adoption of technologically advanced devices. The United States is home to several significant webcam manufacturers, including Intel and Microsoft Corporation. The selection of new technology that enhances security and surveillance events, video conferencing in the workplace, K-12 education, and visual marketing is facilitated by the accessibility of web cameras in the region.

Furthermore, the webcam market's expansion is directly linked to its widespread utilization across various industries. Real-time movement tracking and surveillance became necessary following the 9/11 terrorist strikes in the U.S. In addition, North America is poised to become one of the most profitable regions due to the expansion of online learning and distance education. We Are Social estimates that approximately 311 million Americans accessed the Internet in January 2023, making the United States one of the largest online markets in the world. Consequently, it is anticipated that webcam demand will increase.

Key Highlights



The global webcam market was valued at USD 70 billion in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 14.88 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.41% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on technology, the global webcam market is bifurcated into USB and wireless webcams.

The USB webcam segment is the highest contributor to the market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.21% over the forecast period.

Based on product, the global webcam market is segmented into digital and analog webcams.

The analog webcam segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.12% over the forecast period.

Based on distribution channels, the global webcam market is bifurcated into brick-and-mortar and e-commerce channels.

The brick-and-mortar segment dominates the global market and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 6.81% over the forecast period.

Based on end-users, the global webcam market is bifurcated into security and surveillance, entertainment, video conference, live events, and visual marketing.

The live events segment owns the highest market share and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 6.01% over the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global webcam market shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.91% during the forecast period.



Competitive Players

The key global webcam market players are Microsoft; 10Moon; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Razer Inc.; D-Link Systems, Inc.; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Logitech; Lenovo; Canon, Inc.; Nexia International Limited; Sony Corporation; and Xiaomi.

Market News



In October 2023, BenQ introduced the ideaCam S1 Pro, a combination webcam and document camera, for traditional conferencing and the display of objects, printed text, or images.





In September 2023, Logitech introduced a new webcam called the Logitech Reach. It makes it simple for educators and content creators to show their audience an overhead or close-up view of objects on a desk.



Global Webcam Market: Segmentation

By Technology



Analog

Digital



By Product



USB

Wireless



By Distribution Channel



Brick-and-Mortar

E-commerce



By End-User



Security and Surveillance

Entertainment

Video Conference

Live Events

Visual Marketing



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa



MENAFN13082024004597010339ID1108547447