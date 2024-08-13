Slavin Calls For Improved A.I. Monetization And Protection In Future SAG-AFTRA Negotiating And Legislation Going Forward

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Actor Chuck Slavin is calling on SAG-AFTRA to add improved stronger safeguards to address the challenges of Artificial Intelligence going forward

- Chuck SlavinUNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Actor Chuck Slavin Calls on SAG-AFTRA for Improved A.I. Monetization and Protection in Future SAG-AFTRA Negotiating and Legislation going forwardChuck Slavin, a prominent Union Member, Activist and Advocate for equitable entertainment industry standards, is calling on SAG-AFTRA to take decisive action to address the challenges of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in upcoming negotiations and any SAG-AFTRA backed legislation. Slavin argues that the union's current approach to AI monetization and protection falls short and undermines the interests of its members."SAG-AFTRA had a strong negotiating position in our last contract talks due to our existing profit-sharing agreements with studios," Slavin stated. "We were better positioned than other entities in the arts that lack such agreements. Unfortunately, we missed a crucial opportunity to secure basic protections and comprehensive licensing agreements for AI training data. AI training data would have put more money in member's pockets."Slavin also decries the lack of security measures associated with storage of member's invaluable likenesses and biometric data. Slavin highlights that the union should require specific data protection, handling requirements, and a full list of companies accessing member data before approving any AI projects. Slavin said "It's total madness that we could green-light projects without knowing all parties involved in data management," he said. "The risk of breaches is high, and the current system relies on companies to self-report issues, which is far from sufficient. Even studios might be unaware of every data player involved, as editors could use unknown third-party tools."Slavin emphasizes the need for transparency and robust protections to safeguard the rights and interests of union members in the age of AI. "We must ensure that our agreements and legislation are updated to reflect the complexities of AI technology and provide clear, enforceable safeguards against potential misuse. Slavin said "Denying Artificial Intelligence an assault and invasion on our image, likeness, and value is the preverbal hill we, as Unionists, should make our final stand."For more information and our dissenting opinions please visit UnionMemberNews

