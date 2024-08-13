Independence Day 2024: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead Of Full-Dress Rehearsal Today

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Independence Day 2024: The country will be celebrating 78th Independence Day on August 15. Ahead of the scheduled dress rehearsal today, Delhi Traffic issued an advisory intimating the public about route closures and diversions.

In view of full-dress rehearsal on August 13 for the Independence Day function , eight roads will remain closed till 11 am on Tuesday. These routes include Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its Road, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT, and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover.

The advisory further notes that vehicles without parking labels for the rehearsal should avoid certain routes.

What's open and what's closed on August 15?

The traffic advisory states,“In connection with Independence Day Ceremony, for the convenience of invitees and security reasons , following traffic restrictions shall be imposed at and around the Red Fort on 15th August 2024.”

Let's have a look at alternative routes to take amid closure of certain routes.

Traffic restrictions will be in place from 4:00 AM till 10:00 AM around Red Fort, and entry of only labelled vehicles will be permitted. Commuters must take note of the following routes along which traffic movement will be restricted:

1. Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail.

2. Lothian Road from GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail

3. S P Mukherjee Marg from H C Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk.

4. Chandni Chowk Road from Fountain Chowk to Red Fort.

5. Nishad Raj Marg from Ring Road to Netaji Subhash Marg.

6. Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg.

7. Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT.